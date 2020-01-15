Top events
Dakar / Breaking news

Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage

Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Jan 15, 2020, 7:21 AM

Fernando Alonso's Toyota Hilux has been damaged in a double rollover during the 10th Dakar stage.

The Spaniard hit a dune at an awkward angle two kilometres into the 534-kilometre test, pitching he and Marc Coma's Hilux into a roll. 

The car landed back on its wheels after two full revolutions, with initial fears that it would be too damaged to continue without a lengthy wait on outside assistance.

However Motorsport.com understands that Alonso and Coma have since removed the car's windscreen and have continued unaided, despite the suspension also taking a big hit.

The accident has cost the duo 1h08m in the first sector.

The pair were sitting 10th heading into today’s stage, some three hours and 17 minutes behind rally leader Carlos Sainz.

More to follow

 

 

