Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop

shares
comments
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo

Both Yamaha and Dakar Rally organisers, the ASO, are investigating the retirement of Andrew Short on Day 2 of the 2021 event, to ascertain whether the fuel supply to his bike became contaminated by water on Monday’s stage.

Short is the first of the leading runners in the motorbike class to exit the event and was classified inside the top 10 when the incident occurred on the stage from Bisha to Wadi-Ad-Dawasir on the banks of the Empty Quarter. 

At kilometer 273 of the second stage, his Yamaha WR450F Rally stopped suddenly in an area of fast and sandy tracks within large valleys formed by mountains of stone. After trying to restart his bike, the American was forced on board the organization's helicopter, putting him out of the event in which he finished sixth in 2019.

Short posted on instagram: “Day two started off great but after re-fuel I had what I think was a fuel related issue. I tried everything I had to get the bike moving but in the end couldn’t get it going again. So sad to be out of the race but I know this is racing and especially Dakar.”

Read Also:

When the bike was returned to the Wadi-Ad-Dawasir bivouac – alerted by a report of a similar problem from KTM’s Toby Price – his team decided to check the fuel tanks and is understood to have found some water inside.

The refuelling of the motorcycles, quads and SSV/T3 on the Dakar is carried out using tankers from a local supplier, which are moved to each bivouac and the refuelling points that ASO designates each day. Monday’s stage had one at 94km and another at 267km – just seven kilometers before Short retired.

Motorsport.com understands that Yamaha then poured fresh gasoline into Short's tank and the bike started without problems, suggesting that the problem came from the fuel he picked up on the stage. Event officials are currently investigating what happened, as several other riders were also reported to have suffered problems.

Price relaxed after losing 32 minutes to Barreda

Previous article

Price relaxed after losing 32 minutes to Barreda
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Andrew Short
Author Charles Bradley

