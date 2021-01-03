Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 1: Price grabs lead, Brabec struggles

shares
comments
Dakar 2021, Stage 1: Price grabs lead, Brabec struggles
By:

Toby Price began his quest for a third Dakar Rally title by winning the opening stage of the 2021 edition, while defending champion Ricky Brabec suffered a difficult first day.

Honda rider Brabec opened the road on the 277km timed section from Jeddah to Bisha following his victory on Saturday's short Prologue stage, but hit navigational trouble almost immediately as he dropped more than 13 minutes in the opening 37km.

Things didn't get any better for the American rider after that, who completed the stage down in 24th having dropped 18 minutes and 32 seconds to KTM rival Price.

Ninth on the Prologue, Price grabbed the lead from Xavier de Soultrait at the 135km mark and finished the stage with 31 seconds in hand over Honda's Kevin Benavides, giving himself a slender lead of 23 seconds in the overall classification.

De Soultrait - who has switched from Yamaha to KTM sister brand Husqvarna for the 2021 edition - led the opening 92km through the first three waypoints, but couldn't keep up that pace and ended up sixth at the finish, 4m35s down on Price.

Grabbing the final spot on the podium was KTM's Matthias Walkner, just one second behind Benavides (1m12s behind Price overall), while Sam Sunderland made it three KTM riders in the top four, 2m03s back (4m11s back overall).

Lorenzo Santolino was an impressive fifth for Sherco, while Yamaha's top finisher on the stage was Franco Caimi in seventh place, although he sits sixth ahead of de Soultrait overall.

As well as Brabec, Joan Barreda (Honda) and Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna) got their campaigns off to a bad start, likewise getting lost early on in the special.

Both lost around 15 minutes, provisionally leaving them 18th and 21st respectively.

In the quads category, Frenchman Alexandre Giroud won the opening stage by 2m52s from Giovanni Enrico to give himself a 3m32s lead overall.

Standings after Stage 1 (top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Australia Toby Price KTM 3h43m58s
2 Argentina Kevin Benavides Honda 23s
3 Austria Matthias Walkner KTM 1m12s
4 United Kingdom Sam Sunderland KTM 4m11s
5 Spain Lorenzo Santolino Sherco 4m59s
6 Argentina Franco Caimi Yamaha 5m16s
7 France Xavier de Soultrait Husqvarna 5m23s
8 United States Skyler Howes KTM 5m45s
9 Argentina Luciano Benavides Husqvarna 7m05s
10 United States Andrew Short Yamaha 8m30s

Related video

Dakar 2021: Al-Attiyah, Brabec fastest in Prologue

Previous article

Dakar 2021: Al-Attiyah, Brabec fastest in Prologue
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General / Special feature

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

The 10 greatest Lola cars
General General / Special feature

The 10 greatest Lola cars

Gasly to get Honda engine change for Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly to get Honda engine change for Hungarian GP

F1 drivers prohibited from throwing visor tear-off strips on track
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers prohibited from throwing visor tear-off strips on track

Latest news

Dakar 2021, Stage 1: Price grabs lead, Brabec struggles
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 1: Price grabs lead, Brabec struggles

Dakar 2021: Al-Attiyah, Brabec fastest in Prologue
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021: Al-Attiyah, Brabec fastest in Prologue

Toyota: Dakar speed limit will stop X-raid "running away"
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Toyota: Dakar speed limit will stop X-raid "running away"

Audi could use DTM engine in its 'electric' Dakar entry
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Audi could use DTM engine in its 'electric' Dakar entry

Trending

1
General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

2
General

The 10 greatest Lola cars

3
Formula 1

Gasly to get Honda engine change for Hungarian GP

4
Formula 1

F1 drivers prohibited from throwing visor tear-off strips on track

Latest news

Dakar 2021, Stage 1: Price grabs lead, Brabec struggles
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 1: Price grabs lead, Brabec struggles

Dakar 2021: Al-Attiyah, Brabec fastest in Prologue
DAKR

Dakar 2021: Al-Attiyah, Brabec fastest in Prologue

Toyota: Dakar speed limit will stop X-raid "running away"
DAKR

Toyota: Dakar speed limit will stop X-raid "running away"

Audi could use DTM engine in its 'electric' Dakar entry
DAKR

Audi could use DTM engine in its 'electric' Dakar entry

How ASO managed to save the 2021 Dakar Rally
DAKR

How ASO managed to save the 2021 Dakar Rally

Latest videos

Live: Dakar 2021 - Start podium 00:00
Dakar
Jan 2, 2021

Live: Dakar 2021 - Start podium

BRX Hunter T1 Revealed - Dakar Rally 2021 00:55
Dakar
Dec 18, 2020

BRX Hunter T1 Revealed - Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar 2021: Closing 02:36
Dakar
Nov 25, 2020

Dakar 2021: Closing

Dakar 2021: 1st edition of Dakar Classic 01:17
Dakar
Nov 25, 2020

Dakar 2021: 1st edition of Dakar Classic

Dakar 2021: Original by Motul 03:19
Dakar
Nov 25, 2020

Dakar 2021: Original by Motul

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.