Car accident with spectator delays Dakar Stage 1 start

The first stage of Dakar started as it should, with the bikes tackling the 405km timed run to reach the second of the bivouacs at Al Henakiyah. However, the evacuation helicopter was called into action very early on at the 82km mark after Hero rider Joaquim Rodrigues suffered an accident, which Joan Barreda and Sebastian Buhler had to attend to.

Shortly afterwards, however, the race was stopped in the car category because of an incident with the first of the vehicles. It is believed that Overdrive driver Baud had a problem with one of the spectators who was watching the special and had to be taken to the nearest hospital.

The organisers said that the start of the first car, initially scheduled for 10:15am local time, was delayed until 11:15am due to an "incident with a spectator about 200 metres from the start line" and the injured fan was "attended to by the medical services and taken to the nearest hospital."

Although many of the drivers were forced to wait at the start of the special between Al-Ula and Al Henakiyah, the race eventually got back on track, with Audi's Stephane Peterhansel setting the best time at the first reference point at 38km.

UPDATE: Dakar race director David Castera informed the media, including Motorsport.com, that a Russian tourist was the spectator struck by Baud's Toyota. He was in an area far from the organisation's wire fence, and was evacuated to hospital having suffered a fractured tibia and fibula from the impact.

Once his passport issues are resolved, he could undergo surgery and begin recovery from his injury.

Photo by: Toyota Racing #216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

In addition, the incident followed an early confusion before the start of the day's running. Century driver Brian Baragwanath was supposed to be the first to start the stage but he did not make it in time, prompting Baud to take on the the timed section.

After a few metres and the accident with the spectator, he returned to his position.

Confusion engulfed all the official timekeeping, including the organisers' table in the press room at the Al Henakiyah bivouac.