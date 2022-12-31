Sainz “not going to answer Al-Attiyah” over Dakar Rally comments
Three-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz Sr says he won’t be dragged into a war of words with reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah as the 2023 event kicks off this weekend.
Speaking to the media, including Motorsport.com, shortly before the Dakar began with Saturday’s Prologue stage, Audi ace Sainz said he did not want to comment on the words of Toyota rival Al-Attiyah, who claimed Sainz “always tries to complain about a lot of things”.
Audi’s hybrid-electric RS Q e-tron E2 will be at least 100kg heavier than its petrol-powered rivals in the German manufacturer’s second outing in Saudi Arabia, following a change in regulations that Sainz went on record as saying he is unhappy with.
Al-Attiyah – who has won the Dakar four times – hit back ahead of the event, saying the Audi’s hybrid electrical system had other advantages, but Sainz chose to gloss over his words.
“I'm not going to say one thing or the other, I'm not going to answer Al-Attiyah,” said Sainz. “I'm not going to say anything, we have to wait and see, because I don't know where we're going to be, and it's a long rally, anything can happen.
“I'm calm, happy, with the desire to have fun, which is what I came here for. I'm trying to have a good Dakar, without suffering too much, with clean days, because last year on the first day it was a cold shower, to be working hard to say goodbye [to a chance of overall victory] on the first day was hard.”
Sainz finished sixth in the quick-fire Prologue stage, with teammate Mattias Ekstrom leading the way in an Audi 1-3, as he and Stephane Peterhansel were split by BRX’s Sebastien Loeb.
Al-Attiyah placed fourth, ahead of Guerlain Chicherit and Sainz.
“It was a Prologue-type stage, so it was difficult to read, to memorise well, we didn't have any problems,” said Sainz of the short stage that sets the starting order in the event proper on Sunday.
When asked if his teammate's victory gave him more confidence with his Audi, Sainz insisted: “We won't know until a couple of days have gone by.”
Sunday’s opening stage is a loop from the Sea Camp base that involves 234km of liaison and 367km of special.
