Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spine fractures
World Rally legend and three-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz Sr has revealed that he sustained two fractures to his spine in the huge crash that forced him out of the 2023 event.
The 60-year-old Spaniard, the father of Ferrari F1 racer of the same name, suffered a major shunt just six kilometres into Stage 9 of the Dakar, when his Audi rolled upside down while tackling a dune – landing heavily on its nose and then roof.
Sainz had initially looked set to withdraw from the event, and was even on his way to hospital after reporting chest pains, only to change his mind midway through the journey and ask the helicopter to turn around. Despite this attempt to return to the event, which he had led after the opening stage, his car was subsequently retired.
On Monday, he tweeted: “On my return to Madrid from the Dakar Rally, the back pain I suffered after the incident of this year’s event persisted longer than usual. Following medical advice, I underwent further checks to assess in detail the extent of the injury.
“Unfortunately, the results haven’t brought good news because I fractured the T5 and T6 vertebrae. The good thing is that both vertebrae are stable and from this day on my priority will be to recover as soon as possible.
“Thank you all for the love and support I have received over the last days. I will keep you updated.”
The T5 and T6 vertabrae are towards the top of the spine, placed between the shoulder blades.
Sainz suffered a frustrating Dakar after his positive early start, and was hit by a mechanical failure on Stage 3 that set him back. While in full-attack mode, to regain lost time, he suffered his first major crash on Stage 6, which tore a wheel off his car.
A victory on Stage 8 was stripped away from Sainz after he was caught speeding, which cost him a five-minute penalty.
Related video
Latest news
AO Racing marks IMSA debut with tribute livery
The Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will see AO Racing’s Porsche running a colorscheme that marks the 40th anniversary of the Henn Swap Shop Porsche 935’s triumph in the same event.
NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule
NASCAR on Tuesday announced the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule, a record 14-race slate with the Canadian series’ most diverse schedule yet.
Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it
The start of Formula 1’s new engine freeze era last year marked both the best of times and worst of times for Alpine’s engine partner Renault.
Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances
Corvette’s aces believe the C8.R could shine at Daytona now that the team better understands the demands of GTD Pro and IMSA has a handle on the car’s performance parameters.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.