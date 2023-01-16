Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah claims fifth career win, Loeb shines in second
Dakar / Dakar News

Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spine fractures

World Rally legend and three-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz Sr has revealed that he sustained two fractures to his spine in the huge crash that forced him out of the 2023 event.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

The 60-year-old Spaniard, the father of Ferrari F1 racer of the same name, suffered a major shunt just six kilometres into Stage 9 of the Dakar, when his Audi rolled upside down while tackling a dune – landing heavily on its nose and then roof.

Sainz had initially looked set to withdraw from the event, and was even on his way to hospital after reporting chest pains, only to change his mind midway through the journey and ask the helicopter to turn around. Despite this attempt to return to the event, which he had led after the opening stage, his car was subsequently retired.

On Monday, he tweeted: “On my return to Madrid from the Dakar Rally, the back pain I suffered after the incident of this year’s event persisted longer than usual. Following medical advice, I underwent further checks to assess in detail the extent of the injury.

“Unfortunately, the results haven’t brought good news because I fractured the T5 and T6 vertebrae. The good thing is that both vertebrae are stable and from this day on my priority will be to recover as soon as possible.

“Thank you all for the love and support I have received over the last days. I will keep you updated.”

 

The T5 and T6 vertabrae are towards the top of the spine, placed between the shoulder blades.

Sainz suffered a frustrating Dakar after his positive early start, and was hit by a mechanical failure on Stage 3 that set him back. While in full-attack mode, to regain lost time, he suffered his first major crash on Stage 6, which tore a wheel off his car.

A victory on Stage 8 was stripped away from Sainz after he was caught speeding, which cost him a five-minute penalty.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah claims fifth career win, Loeb shines in second
Previous article

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah claims fifth career win, Loeb shines in second
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Nasr: “Badass” Porsche 963 GTP reminds me of F1 hybrid days
IMSA

Nasr: “Badass” Porsche 963 GTP reminds me of F1 hybrid days

Vanwall Vandervell debuts as EV hot hatch with F1 pedigree
Automotive

Vanwall Vandervell debuts as EV hot hatch with F1 pedigree

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Carlos Sainz Sr More from
Carlos Sainz Sr
Sainz angry after Dakar disaster that will keep him “awake at night” Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Sainz angry after Dakar disaster that will keep him “awake at night”

Dakar 2023, Stage 1: Sainz leads from Loeb, Al-Attiyah struggles Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2023, Stage 1: Sainz leads from Loeb, Al-Attiyah struggles

Sainz: Audi has built “brave” new car for 2023 Dakar Rally Dakar
Dakar

Sainz: Audi has built “brave” new car for 2023 Dakar Rally

Latest news

AO Racing marks IMSA debut with tribute livery
IMSA IMSA

AO Racing marks IMSA debut with tribute livery

The Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will see AO Racing’s Porsche running a colorscheme that marks the 40th anniversary of the Henn Swap Shop Porsche 935’s triumph in the same event.

NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule

NASCAR on Tuesday announced the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule, a record 14-race slate with the Canadian series’ most diverse schedule yet.

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it

The start of Formula 1’s new engine freeze era last year marked both the best of times and worst of times for Alpine’s engine partner Renault.

Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances
IMSA IMSA

Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances

Corvette’s aces believe the C8.R could shine at Daytona now that the team better understands the demands of GTD Pro and IMSA has a handle on the car’s performance parameters.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.