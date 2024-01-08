Subscribe
Dakar Dakar
News

Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3

Tim and Tom Coronel crashed with motorbike entrant Philippe Gendron close to the end of Stage 3 at the 2024 Dakar Rally, but both parties were able to continue.

Mario Galán
Author Mario Galán
Updated
#237 Coronel Dakar Team Century CR7-T: Tim Coronel, Tom Coronel
With all competitors sharing the same routes across each stage at the Dakar Rally, it isn’t uncommon for different machinery and classes to cross paths during the competition.
But for Tim and Tom Coronel, they were unsighted to Philippe Gendron on his Nomade Racing KTM bike and crashed towards the end of the 438km Al Duwadimi to Al Salamiya stage.
Read Also:
Thankfully both entrants were reported and seen to be OK after the crash, having both made it to the stage finish and the bivouac.
In a video posted on social media by Tim Coronel, the Dutch driver explained what happened and that he and brother Tom Coronel checked on Gendron both immediately after the crash and at the end of the stage.
 
“Mamma mia. A difficult stage, two punctures, and look at this [at the broken windshield from the impact], it was a motorcycle that came in the opposite direction, the one we were on,” Tim Coronel said in a social media post.
“We asked him if he was okay, and he was, we checked if he really was, so he came back with his bike.
“We had a lot of problems in the last 20km, but we finished the stage, and now we have to go to the bivouac.”
Both Coronels later apologised to Gendron for the crash.
The Coronel pair, competing for Century in the T1.2 Prototype Cross-Country Cars class, finished 48th on Stage 3, while Gendron was 77th in class after remounting and successfully completing the stage.
In the overall standings, Overdrive Toyota's Yazeed Al-Rajhi has taken the lead at the Dakar Rally from Audi's Carlos Sainz, as Lucas Moraes claimed Stage 3 victory for Toyota.
In the bike class, both Pablo Quintanilla and Ricky Brabec were penalised for speeding on the stage which handed victory to Kevin Benavides, while Ross Branch retained the overall lead.
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Dakar 2024, Stage 3: Sainz loses lead to Al-Rajhi as Moraes wins stage
Mario Galán
More from
Mario Galán
Dakar rider hospitalised after major crash on Stage 2

Dakar rider hospitalised after major crash on Stage 2

Dakar
Dakar

Dakar rider hospitalised after major crash on Stage 2 Dakar rider hospitalised after major crash on Stage 2

Sainz and Al-Attiyah dispute early Dakar Rally problems

Sainz and Al-Attiyah dispute early Dakar Rally problems

Dakar
Dakar

Sainz and Al-Attiyah dispute early Dakar Rally problems Sainz and Al-Attiyah dispute early Dakar Rally problems

Honda rider Schareina out of Dakar Rally after breaking wrist

Honda rider Schareina out of Dakar Rally after breaking wrist

Dakar
Dakar

Honda rider Schareina out of Dakar Rally after breaking wrist Honda rider Schareina out of Dakar Rally after breaking wrist

Tom Coronel
More from
Tom Coronel
Coronel makes Audi switch for 2020 WTCR season

Coronel makes Audi switch for 2020 WTCR season

WTCR

Coronel makes Audi switch for 2020 WTCR season Coronel makes Audi switch for 2020 WTCR season

Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019

Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019

WTCR

Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019 Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019

Coronel seals WTCR deal with Boutsen Honda squad

Coronel seals WTCR deal with Boutsen Honda squad

WTCR

Coronel seals WTCR deal with Boutsen Honda squad Coronel seals WTCR deal with Boutsen Honda squad

Latest news

Daniel Suarez to have new crew chief for 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Daniel Suarez to have new crew chief for 2024 NASCAR Cup season

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez to have new crew chief for 2024 NASCAR Cup season Daniel Suarez to have new crew chief for 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Spencer Boyd to compete with own NASCAR Truck team in 2024

Spencer Boyd to compete with own NASCAR Truck team in 2024

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Spencer Boyd to compete with own NASCAR Truck team in 2024 Spencer Boyd to compete with own NASCAR Truck team in 2024

Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3

Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3 Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3

Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman acquire the IROC brand

Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman acquire the IROC brand

SCR Stock car

Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman acquire the IROC brand Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman acquire the IROC brand

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey

Prime
Prime
Dakar
Dakar

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

Prime
Prime
Dakar
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Prime
Prime
Dakar

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Prime
Prime
Dakar
Dakar

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe