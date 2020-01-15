Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Sainz takes commanding lead

shares
comments
Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Sainz takes commanding lead
By:
Jan 15, 2020, 9:26 AM

X-raid Mini driver Carlos Sainz has taken a commanding lead in the 2020 edition of the Dakar Rally after topping the 10th stage, which was suspended before the halfway point.

The Haradh - Shubaytah test was due to feature 534 kilometres of timed competition in the Rub' Al Khali desert, but worsening weather conditions forced the organisers to end the competitive running early.

Citing "strong wind gusts" and all safety resources being "already mobilised", the Dakar declared the results of the stage at the 223km mark in the car competition.

However, the first half of the planned full stage proved sufficient for Sainz to make up decisive ground relative to his main rivals Nasser Al-Attiyah and Stephane Peterhansel.

Toyota driver Al-Attiyah, who won the Dakar last year and entered Wednesday 24 seconds behind Sainz, started the stage second on the road behind Peterhansel, and was tasked with following the Frenchman "like glue".

Yet both he and Peterhansel got lost trying to find the 223km waypoint, with Al-Attiyah surrendering nearly 15 minutes.

Sainz, meanwhile, came through without major setbacks, ultimately picking up the stage win and inheriting a lead of 18m10s and 18m26s over Al-Attiyah and Peterhansel respectively in the general classification.

Jakub Przygonski (Mini), Giniel de Villiers (Toyota), PH Sport-run Peugeot privateer Pierre Lachaume and Yazeed Al Rajhi (Toyota) made up the top five on the day.

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, who was 10th heading into the day, rolled his Toyota two kilometres into the stage, which resulted in a long stoppage and forced Alonso and co-driver Marc Coma to remove the windscreen from their Hilux.

He arrived at the 223km waypoint over an hour slower than Sainz, and has dropped down to 14th in the standings.

The competitors will now carefully make their way to the Shubaytah bivouac, where they will not be allowed to receive any assistance from their technical crews under the rally's 'marathon stage' rule.

The last two days of the rally are due to feature around 750 timed kilometres.

General classification (top 10):

Pos. # Driver / Co-driver Car Time Gap
1 305

Spain Carlos Sainz

Spain Lucas Cruz

 Mini 37h15m37s  
2 300

Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah

France Mathieu Baumel

 Toyota 37h33m47s 18m10s
3 302 France Stephane Peterhansel
Portugal Paulo Fiuza		 Mini 37h34m3s 18m26s
4 309

Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Russian Federation Konstantin Zhiltsov

 Toyota 37h56m23s 40m46s
5 311

Argentina Orlando Terranova

Argentina Bernardo Graue

 Mini 38h13m16s 57m39s
6 304

South Africa Giniel de Villiers

Spain Alex Haro

 Toyota 38h18m0s 1h2m23s
7 307

Netherlands Bernhard ten Brinke

Belgium Tom Colsoul

 Toyota 38h31m16s 1h15m39s
8 315

France Mathieu Serradori

Belgium Fabian Lurquin

 Century 38h52m58s 1h37m21s
9 324

Saudi Arabia Yasir Seaidan

Russian Federation Alexy Kuzmich

 Mini 40h5m5s 2h49m28s
10 330

France Pierre Lachaume

France Jean Michel Polato

 Peugeot 40h43m53s 3h28m16s

Trucks: Shibalov sets the pace

Anton Shibalov ended his Kamaz stablemate Andrey Karginov's streak of stage wins in the shortened test, as he outpaced another Kamaz - that of Dmitry Sotnikov - by one minute in arriving to the 223km waypoint.

Karginov, however, gave up only just over two minutes to Shibalov, and retains a 36-minute advantage heading into the final two days.

Despite the short length, it was a bruising stage for podium contender Siarhei Viazovich, who gave up over half an hour in his Maz but still has a 40-minute buffer over Ales Loprais and an hour in hand over Sotnikov in the fight for third place.

SxS: Lopez setback leaves Currie the clear favourite

Red Bull juniors Mitch Gunthrie and Blade Hildebrand finished the stage 1-2 again in their Overdrive OT3s, while their compatriot Casey Currie took a big step towards his maiden Dakar win.

Though he was six minutes slower than the two Red Bull entries - who are both out of the general classification - at the crucial 223km mark, Currie now has over three quarters of an hour in hand over nearest rival Sergey Karyakin.

Defending champion Francisco Lopez had been a bigger threat coming into the day, but lost nearly an hour to a costly puncture.

Next article
Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Barreda tops shortened day

Previous article

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Barreda tops shortened day
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 10: Haradh - Shubaytah
Drivers Carlos Sainz
Teams X-Raid Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 10: Haradh - Shubaytah Starts in
07 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
50 Seconds

Trending

1
Le Mans

Gallery: BMW's history at Le Mans 24 Hours

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours rules tweaked to combat "lottery effect"

4
Endurance

Dubai 24h pitlane incident “deeply regrettable” says team boss

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Trucks 01:52
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 03:20
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Cars and SSV 04:42
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Cars and SSV

Dakar 2020: Explore Falcons 02:11
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Explore Falcons

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Jamie McCanney 02:13
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Jamie McCanney

Latest news

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Sainz takes commanding lead
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Sainz takes commanding lead

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Barreda tops shortened day
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Barreda tops shortened day

Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage
DAKR

Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage

Dakar stewards issue warning to cross-country champion
DAKR

Dakar stewards issue warning to cross-country champion

Toyota: Dakar Mini duel "much bigger" than expected
DAKR

Toyota: Dakar Mini duel "much bigger" than expected

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.