Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years

shares
comments
Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years
By:

The 2021 Dakar Rally will feature the lowest participation of the last 25 editions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared to the 541 participants (334 vehicles) of the last South American edition in Peru in 2019, and the 563 (342 vehicles) of the first Saudi edition in 2020, the 2021 Dakar will have 440 participants (266 vehicles), according to the provisional entry list published by organiser Amaury Sport Organisation.

This represents a 22% drop in participants and a 24% drop in registrations, the lowest since 1995.

Despite the significant drop in entries, there will be no shortage of favourites in motorcycles, with all KTM, Honda, Husqvarna, Yamaha, Hero and Sherco riders in the list.

In the cars category, Carlos Sainz Sr and Lucas Cruz will sport the #300 after winning their third Dakar last summer.

The rest of the top drivers will be also there, including Nasser Al-Attiyah, Stephane Peterhansel, Sebastien Loeb with the new BRX T1, Nani Roma, Giniel de Villiers, Yazeed Al Rajhi and Jakub Przygonski.

In addition, it remains to be seen how many will be registered for the new Dakar Classic, the regularity competition for historic vehicles that aims to revive the legacy of the rally.

David Castera, director of the Dakar, already told Motorsport.com last June that they were expecting a significant drop in the number of registrations, but that the important thing was for the event to go ahead despite the pandemic.

"We know that we will have less competitors, that's almost for sure," he said.

"We have worked a little on the price offer, but we will surely lose registrations due to the world economic situation. The important thing is to be able to go ahead with the 2021 Dakar in Saudi Arabia."

Castera and the roadbook team have been completing the route of the 43rd edition of the Dakar several times since last September. The event will be officially presented on November 25.

The number of participants is still subject to change, as there are usually last-minute changes ahead of the start of the event.

Loeb, Roma complete first BRX test ahead of Dakar

Previous article

Loeb, Roma complete first BRX test ahead of Dakar
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Author Sergio Lillo

Trending Today

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Motorsport.tv to stream 2019 Super GT season for free
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Motorsport.tv to stream 2019 Super GT season for free

NASCAR's Jeff Burton Indianapolis Friday Media Visit
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

NASCAR's Jeff Burton Indianapolis Friday Media Visit

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash

Alex Marquez’s wrist was "sleeping” during Valencia GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Alex Marquez’s wrist was "sleeping” during Valencia GP

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

Latest news

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years

Loeb, Roma complete first BRX test ahead of Dakar
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb, Roma complete first BRX test ahead of Dakar

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021

Loeb joins Prodrive-run Bahrain team for Dakar return
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb joins Prodrive-run Bahrain team for Dakar return

Trending

1
Formula 1

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

1h
2
Super GT

Motorsport.tv to stream 2019 Super GT season for free

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's Jeff Burton Indianapolis Friday Media Visit

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash

19h
5
MotoGP

Alex Marquez’s wrist was "sleeping” during Valencia GP

19h

Latest news

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years
DAKR

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years

Loeb, Roma complete first BRX test ahead of Dakar
DAKR

Loeb, Roma complete first BRX test ahead of Dakar

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021
DAKR

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021

Loeb joins Prodrive-run Bahrain team for Dakar return
DAKR

Loeb joins Prodrive-run Bahrain team for Dakar return

Loeb set for Dakar return with Prodrive-run Bahrain team
DAKR

Loeb set for Dakar return with Prodrive-run Bahrain team

Latest videos

WATCH: Stephane Peterhansel wins the 1991 Paris-Dakar Rally 01:20
Dakar
Aug 6, 2020

WATCH: Stephane Peterhansel wins the 1991 Paris-Dakar Rally

Dakar: Classic 03:38
Dakar
Jun 11, 2020

Dakar: Classic

Dakar 2021: Presentation 26:27
Dakar
Jun 11, 2020

Dakar 2021: Presentation

Dakar 2021: Map reveal 01:05
Dakar
Jun 11, 2020

Dakar 2021: Map reveal

Dakar 2021: Teaser 01:37
Dakar
Jun 11, 2020

Dakar 2021: Teaser

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.