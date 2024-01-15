Subscribe
Dakar Dakar
News

Dakar 2024, Stage 8: Sainz rebuilds lead as Ekstrom heads Audi 1-2

Carlos Sainz Sr has added almost six minutes to his 2024 Dakar Rally lead over Sebastien Loeb on a dominant day for Audi as Mattias Ekstrom took the stage victory.

Haydn Cobb
Author Haydn Cobb
Updated

Following up on his third stage win at this year’s event, Loeb looked set to carve more time out of Sainz’s overall advantage as he led the Spaniard by three minutes, and nearest rival Ekstrom by one minute, entering the final 100km of the Al Duwadimi to Ha’il stage.

But on the all-dirt track run to the stage finish, Loeb dropped over 10 minutes to his rivals to undo all his strong work and provide Sainz with more breathing space.

Ekstrom picked up the lead which he held to the finish to take his fifth stage victory overall at the Dakar Rally and second this year including his prologue triumph.

Ekstrom’s Audi team-mate Stephane Peterhansel made it a German factory 1-2, taking second place off Guerlain Chicherit over the final 10km and by just 25 seconds at the finish, after a total of 458km of competitive running on Monday.

Sainz completed a relatively low-key run to fourth place in his Audi, but with Loeb only 10th the four-time Dakar Rally winner leads the French driver by 24m47s with four stages to go until Friday’s finish.

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist

Toyota’s Lucas Moraes held on to third overall despite finishing the stage down in seventh and losing a minute to Guillaume de Mevius, with the Overdrive Toyota runner still half an hour behind the podium trio in the general classification.

Fellow Toyota driver Giniel De Villiers remains in fifth place overall ahead of Overdrive’s Chicherit, with Martin Prokop in the Orlen Jipocar Ford Raptor seventh but over two hours off leader Sainz.

Defending Dakar Rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyah’s event was given another blow after he suffered an engine breakdown 62km into the stage.

The Prodrive Hunter was left waiting for team assistance and could resume tomorrow in order to pick up world championship points, but he will be unable to add to his five Dakar Rally career wins.

Al-Attiyah was already effectively out of victory contention when he dropped 2h45m during the 48-hour Stage 6 due to car damage sustained in a hard landing in the Empty Quarter.

Provisional classification after Stage 8 (Top 10 only):

Position

Driver

Car

Time / gap

1

Carlos Sainz

Audi

33h29m10s

2

Sebastien Loeb

Prodrive

 +24m47s

3

Lucas Moraes

Toyota

+1h05m13s

4

Guillaume de Mevius

Toyota

+1h34m18s

5

Giniel de Villiers

Toyota

+1h45m12s

6

Guerlain Chicherit

Toyota

+1h56m37s

7

Martin Prokop

Ford

+2h01m23s

8

 Mathieu Serradori

Century

+2h03m15s

9

Guy Botterill

Toyota

+2h24m04s

10

Benediktas Vanagas

Toyota

+2h34m24s

 

Read Also:

 

shares
comments
Previous article Dakar 2024, Stage 7: Loeb eats into Sainz's lead, drama for Ekstrom
Next article Spanish rider Falcon dies after Dakar crash
Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver winner Loake steps up to F3 with Rodin

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver winner Loake steps up to F3 with Rodin

FIA F3

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver winner Loake steps up to F3 with Rodin Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver winner Loake steps up to F3 with Rodin

Dakar 2024, Stage 5: Al-Attiyah wins short stage to move up to second overall

Dakar 2024, Stage 5: Al-Attiyah wins short stage to move up to second overall

Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2024, Stage 5: Al-Attiyah wins short stage to move up to second overall Dakar 2024, Stage 5: Al-Attiyah wins short stage to move up to second overall

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Luxembourg's Gil Linster chasing "big dream" of NASCAR career

Luxembourg's Gil Linster chasing "big dream" of NASCAR career

NSEU NASCAR Euro

Luxembourg's Gil Linster chasing "big dream" of NASCAR career Luxembourg's Gil Linster chasing "big dream" of NASCAR career

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Prime
Prime
FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim

Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim

Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey

Prime
Prime
Dakar
Dakar

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

Prime
Prime
Dakar
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Prime
Prime
Dakar

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Prime
Prime
Dakar
Dakar

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe