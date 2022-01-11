Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Dakar 2022, Stage 9: De Villiers leads Toyota 1-2-3, Loeb fifth
Dakar / Dakar News

Dakar leader Al-Attiyah hit by belated FIA seat belt penalty

By:

The Dakar Rally’s FIA stewards have imposed a five-minute penalty on event leader Nasser Al-Attyiah over 24 hours after a seat belt infringement occurred during Monday’s Stage 8.

Dakar leader Al-Attiyah hit by belated FIA seat belt penalty

Al-Attiyah’s sanction follows some controversy over the absence of a penalty imposed on Bahrain Raid Xtreme on Monday after a spare tyre was lost by Sebastien Loeb. But today, the sporting stewards decided that a time penalty was fit for Al-Attiyah’s infraction.

As seen by officials in a video published on social media, Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathieu Baumel, did not have their seat belts and FHR (Front Head Restrictor, similar to HANS) fastened properly for “approximately 1:45 minutes” while the car was in motion. 

The video (below) shows Al-Attiyah stopping on Stage 8 to change a tyre, compared to his Bahrain Raid Xtreme rival. The stewards agreed that the time they took to get out and get back in to the Toyota was “too short to properly fasten the crews’ seatbelts”. They asked to review the organiser's own onboard cameras to check the incident.

 

The stewards reported that “after boarding the vehicle, the driver engaged the gear and started the vehicle. Furthermore, the video shows that the crew was busy for 1 minute 45 seconds properly fastening the seat belts. For a short time, the co-driver even held the steering wheel to give the driver the opportunity to fasten his seat belt”.

This is in breach of Article 48.1 of the World Rally Raid Sporting Regulations, which states, “Whenever a vehicle is in motion on any type of Selective Section and until the stop control, the crew must wear homologated crash helmets, all required safety clothing and equipment in compliance with Appendix L Chapter III – Drivers’ Equipment as intended by the equipment manufacturer and have their safety belts correctly fastened”.

The stewards ruled that the Qatari-French pair not only failed to act safely, but also gained time as a consequence of their behaviour, so a time penalty “that also compensates for the time advantage is necessary”.

Al-Attiyah now holds a 34m05s lead over Loeb in the overall standings, with Yazeed Al Rajhi 54m44s behind with three special stages to go.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: De Villiers leads Toyota 1-2-3, Loeb fifth
Previous article

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: De Villiers leads Toyota 1-2-3, Loeb fifth
Load comments
Sergio Lillo More from
Sergio Lillo
Loeb escapes penalty for lost spare wheel in Dakar Stage 8 Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Loeb escapes penalty for lost spare wheel in Dakar Stage 8

GCK Motorsport unveils hydrogen prototype for 2024 Dakar Rally GCK e-Blast H2 presentation
Dakar

GCK Motorsport unveils hydrogen prototype for 2024 Dakar Rally

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Dakar Prime
Dakar

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Latest news

Dakar leader Al-Attiyah hit by belated FIA seat belt penalty
Dakar Dakar

Dakar leader Al-Attiyah hit by belated FIA seat belt penalty

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: De Villiers leads Toyota 1-2-3, Loeb fifth
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: De Villiers leads Toyota 1-2-3, Loeb fifth

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: Cornejo wins, Walkner moves into lead
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: Cornejo wins, Walkner moves into lead

Loeb escapes penalty for lost spare wheel in Dakar Stage 8
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Loeb escapes penalty for lost spare wheel in Dakar Stage 8

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.