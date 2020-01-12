Dakar organisers cancel Monday’s stage for bikes and quads
Organisers of the Dakar Rally have decided to cancel Monday’s stage for motorbike and quad bike competitors, following the crash on Sunday’s seventh stage of the Saudi Arabian endurance event that led to the death of motorbike veteran Paulo Goncalves.
Following a meeting with the two-wheeled competitors at the conclusion of today’s stage, organisers released the following statement…
“The [death] of Paulo Gonçalves during today's stage 7 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir has left the entire Dakar, especially the bikers, in shock.
“Paulo, a beloved figure of the rally, was immensely respected by both veterans and less experienced competitors who admired and were inspired by him. After meeting the riders, and making a decision together with the entire motorbike family, the organisers have decided to cancel stage 8 for the motorbikes and quads category, which was supposed to take place on a loop course around Wadi Al-Dawasir, in order to give the riders time to mourn their friend.
“The entire Dakar family will come together to pay tribute to Paulo at the briefing this evening.”
Warning: The below video shows footage from today's stage, including the aftermath of the tragic crash and the highly emotional reaction of the riders, as well as a statement from organisers and a tribute to Goncalves...
