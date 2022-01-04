Third Dakar stage shortened due to flooding

The wet conditions have seen more changes to an already interrupted schedule, with 100 kilometres coming off today's timed section due to the relocated post-Stage 2 bivouac.

The timed section of Stage 3 will now start at what was originally set to be CP1.

"Stage 3 has been modified due to the heavy rain that soaked a part of the region around Al Artawiyah and will therefore be shortened in relation to the initially planned route," read a statement from Dakar organisers.

"The special will now start at the point where CP1 was to be situated, reducing the timed section by 100 kilometres.

"On a loop around Al Qaysumah, the competitors will initially travel along a 214 kilometre link section that will take them to the start of the 255-kilomtere special, before returning along a 166-kilometre link route.

"On the menu, there will be sand which, thanks to the rain, will be heavier and provide better carry. However, there will also be chains of dunes through which the competitors will have to wind as well as climb over a distance of 30 kilometres, classed as level 2 difficulty, meaning today the riders and drivers will be faced with sandy behemoths."

Sam Sunderland lead the Bikes class after Stage 2 while Nasser Al-Attiyah headed the Cars field.