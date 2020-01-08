Top events
Previous Next
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 4: Peterhansel fastest, Sainz's lead halved

shares
comments
Dakar 2020, Stage 4: Peterhansel fastest, Sainz's lead halved
By:
Jan 8, 2020, 1:34 PM

Stephane Peterhansel became the fourth different driver to top a stage in the 2020 Dakar Rally, as Nasser Al-Attiyah halved the gap to leader Carlos Sainz.

Wednesday's Neom - Al-'Ula stage included the marathon's longest timed test so far at 453km, which was split by an 80km neutralised zone and was completed by Peterhansel in just over four hours.

The 13-time Dakar champion was sixth in the starting order, but his X-raid Mini buggy was the third car to arrive at the finish line and had clocked the fastest time at all but the first waypoint.

Squadmate Sainz looked on course to minimise the damage from having to open the road, but gave up over four minutes in the final 100 kilometres of the test.

This means Toyota driver Al-Attiyah, who had entered the day as Sainz's closest rival and was a close second to Peterhansel through the stage, now trails the marathon leader by just three minutes.

Al-Attiyah had received a three-minute penalty after Tuesday's stage as he was adjudged to have impeded Sainz.

The Wednesday stage win has elevated Peterhansel to third place overall behind his two fellow Dakar champions, with his gains coming at the expense of Mini driver Orlando Terranova and Toyota's Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

Al-Rajhi had been fastest at the opening waypoint but ended the stage 11m30s off Peterhansel's pace.

Yet this was enough for host country Saudi Arabia's leading representative Al-Rajhi to overhaul Terranova by three seconds in the general classification.

Dakar 2020's surprise package Mathieu Serradori continued to keep the pace in his Century buggy, finishing fifth on the day and retaining sixth place overall.

He outpaced Al-Attiyah's Toyota Gazoo squadmates Giniel de Villiers and Bernhard ten Brinke, who make up the top eight in the standings.

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, who had entered the day 32nd overall after lengthy damage repairs on Monday, was 26 minutes off the pace in his Toyota.

Elsewhere, there was a roll for fellow Toyota driver Erik van Loon and a lengthy stoppage for two-time champion Nani Roma, contesting his first Dakar with German marque Borgrward.

General classification (top 10):

Pos. # Driver / Co-driver Car Time Gap
1 305

Spain Carlos Sainz

Spain Lucas Cruz

 Mini 15h12m12s  
2 300

Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah

France Mathieu Baumel

 Toyota 15h15m15s 3m3s
3 302 France Stephane Peterhansel
Portugal Paulo Fiuza		 Mini 15h23m54s 11m42s
4 309

Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Russian Federation Konstantin Zhiltsov

 Toyota 15h35m22s 23m10s
5 311

Argentina Orlando Terranova

Argentina Bernardo Graue

 Mini 15h35m25s 23m13s
6 315

France Mathieu Serradori

Belgium Fabian Lurquin

 Century 15h39m7s 26m55s
7 304

South Africa Giniel de Villiers

Spain Alex Haro

 Toyota 15h46m52s 34m40s
8 307

Netherlands Bernhard ten Brinke

Belgium Tom Colsoul

 Toyota 15h56m52s 44m40s
9 306

Czech Republic Martin Prokop

Czech Republic Viktor Chytka		 Ford 16h21m53s 1h9m41s
10 324

Saudi Arabia Yasir Seaidan

Russian Federation Alexy Kuzmich

 Mini 16h42m37s 1h30m25s
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 4: Neom - Al-`Ula
Drivers Stéphane Peterhansel
Teams X-Raid Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 5: Al-`Ula - Ha'il Starts in
12 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
30 Seconds

