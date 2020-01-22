Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Ickx convinced Alonso can win Dakar in future

shares
comments
Ickx convinced Alonso can win Dakar in future
By:
Jan 22, 2020, 11:55 AM

Jacky Ickx believes Fernando Alonso has the talent to eventually win the Dakar Rally, following the two-time Formula 1 champion's first outing in the legendary off-road event.

Alonso ended up 13th during this month's Dakar in Saudi Arabia at the wheel of a factory Toyota Hilux 4x4, although the two-time Formula 1 champion showed strong pace for much of the rally and came close to winning a stage during the second week.

Two major incidents - hitting a rock on Stage 2 and suffering a double rollover over a high dune on Stage 10 - cost him a place in the top 10 overall, however.

The Spaniard said in the aftermath of his finish that he has yet to make any decision on further attempts at the Dakar, but added that any return would be with the aim of winning.

Le Mans 24 Hours legend and eight-time F1 grand prix winner Ickx believes that Alonso could win the Dakar in future with enough experience, having demonstrated his ability.

"The timing is very good because he is a breath of fresh air in terms of the credibility of the Dakar," Ickx, who won the Dakar in 1983, told Motorsport.com. 

"Fernando’s presence with the qualities and the results he has, with the years that he has been racing, the reputation that he has and the fighter that he is, it’s very important for the race.

"Maybe we are expecting too much from him because off-road racing requires a lot of experience. I didn’t prepare for the Dakar in only six months.

"The advantage I had was I did a lot of off-road races before, so I knew how to read the terrain. But I still had a lot to learn and I made a lot of mistakes before I won. You learn one thing every day, and sometimes you avoid problems just by luck.

"I hope he repeats this experience because I am sure he has the talent to win it. But at the moment he lacks the experience.

"Even if you listen to everyone, you need to have dramatic experiences, like getting stuck, racing in the dust or hitting rocks before you can start to understand everything.

"But he has approached it with a lot of humility, in a positive way."

Coma "proud" of Alonso's progression

Alonso's first attempt on the Dakar was only his fourth rally-raid event, following a build-up comprising entries in the Lichtenburg 400, Morocco Rally and the Ula Neom Rally, in which he and co-driver Marc Coma finished third.

Coma said he was "proud" to have helped Alonso mature into a top-line rally-raid driver after being selected to work as his navigator.

"All this preparation has paid off," said the five-time Dakar bikes champion. "If we look back to our level in August and where we are now, there has been an impressive leap.

"I am proud. I have tried to transmit all my experience, my way of understanding the race and reading the terrain, and he [Alonso] absorbed it very quickly.

"I'm glad Fernando has taken advantage of this to be competitive, to make it to the finish and with a pace very similar to the drivers ahead."

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

Photo by: A.S.O.

Next article
Dakar enters talks to add second country for 2021

Previous article

Dakar enters talks to add second country for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Author Sergio Lillo

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan

Trending

1
General

Brumos Collection opens, includes Porsche 917 from Le Mans movie

2
Formula 1

Miami GP organisers reveal new track layout ahead of latest vote

3
Vintage

This Week in Racing History (January 20-26)

4
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: Running a modified race "on my bucket list"

5
NASCAR Cup

KHI Management adds pair of Cup drivers to its stable

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 03:35
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Trucks 02:09
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Cars and SSV 04:46
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Cars and SSV

Dakar 2020: Winners - Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz 01:41
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Winners - Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz

Dakar 2020: Explore Qiddiya 01:33
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Explore Qiddiya

Latest news

Ickx convinced Alonso can win Dakar in future
DAKR

Ickx convinced Alonso can win Dakar in future

Dakar enters talks to add second country for 2021
DAKR

Dakar enters talks to add second country for 2021

Brabec's journey from rough diamond to Dakar champion
DAKR

Brabec's journey from rough diamond to Dakar champion

Top 10 Dakar Rally competitors of 2020
DAKR

Top 10 Dakar Rally competitors of 2020

Sainz proud to have surmounted Mini "handicap"
DAKR

Sainz proud to have surmounted Mini "handicap"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.