Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

KTM says future Dakar wins will now be "valued more"

shares
comments
KTM says future Dakar wins will now be "valued more"
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo

KTM team manager Jordi Viladoms says that the end of the Austrian manufacturer's Dakar Rally winning streak will mean any future success will be "valued more".

Last year's inaugural running of the Dakar in Saudi Arabia marked the first time KTM had been defeated in the motorcycle category since 2000, as Honda man Ricky Brabec's victory put an end to the Mattighofen firm's streak of 18 consecutive wins.

However, Viladoms believes that such a massive run of success had the effect of making KTM's success appear easy to outsiders, something he says will no longer be the case.

"After losing the winning streak, it is something that, if I see with perspective, was positive," Viladoms told Motorsport.com. "Because when we win again, it will be valued more.

"It seemed that [winning] was an easy thing and it was never easy. They always made it very difficult for us and in the end last year they succeeded. It has been a good injection of motivation. This has made us stronger, no doubt."

Read Also:

KTM heads into the 2021 edition of the Dakar with a familiar main factory line-up comprising three past winners of the event: Toby Price, Mathias Walkner and Sam Sunderland.

Toby Price, Sam Sunderland, Matthias Walkner, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Toby Price, Sam Sunderland, Matthias Walkner, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

Luciano Benavides meanwhile has transferred over to sister marque Husqvarna, joining Pablo Quintanilla and Yamaha convert Xavier de Soultrait at the squad.

Price, Walkner and Sunderland will be supported in the factory team by Australian newcomer Daniel Sanders, who made his KTM debut in October's Andalusian Rally warm-up event and scored a stage win en route to 11th overall.

Two-time Dakar champion Price was KTM's highest-placed finisher in Andalusia in fourth place, 12 minutes shy of event winner Kevin Benavides of Honda.

Viladoms believes that Honda's reigning champion Brabec goes into the 2021 edition as the rider to beat, despite the American having only finished 14th in Andalusia.

"The team is coming along very well, we have different profiles of riders with different qualities, but we are very happy," said Viladoms. "In the last training sessions we worked a lot on tuning the bike, navigation, made many days of running in the desert.

"In the end, at least they, given the circumstances, arrive in good shape. The other teams have also worked a lot and we continue to put pressure on each other.

"It is clear that the rider to beat is Ricky Brabec, he proved last year that he can do very well and is the one who has most chances. They won last year and they are the reference, we have to try to take the trophy away from them."

Related video

Dakar bike stars hit out at "dangerous" new tyre rules

Previous article

Dakar bike stars hit out at "dangerous" new tyre rules
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80
IndyCar IndyCar / Obituary

Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80

Magnussen: Tricky to make father/son Le Mans deal happen now
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Magnussen: Tricky to make father/son Le Mans deal happen now

Boris Said receives penalty, suspension
Trans-Am Trans-Am / Breaking news

Boris Said receives penalty, suspension

Mugen can be "proud" of Super GT results in tough year
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen can be "proud" of Super GT results in tough year

Nemechek wins under red flag at Richmond
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Nemechek wins under red flag at Richmond

NASCAR's Next Gen car hits speed targets at Daytona test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR's Next Gen car hits speed targets at Daytona test

Gallery: Iconic Japanese racing liveries, then and now
Super GT Super GT / Top List

Gallery: Iconic Japanese racing liveries, then and now

Todt: Hamilton's F1 dominance bigger than Schumacher's
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Todt: Hamilton's F1 dominance bigger than Schumacher's

Latest news

KTM says future Dakar wins will now be "valued more"
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

KTM says future Dakar wins will now be "valued more"

Dakar bike stars hit out at "dangerous" new tyre rules
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar bike stars hit out at "dangerous" new tyre rules

Barreda: Dakar 2021 could be my last on two wheels
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Barreda: Dakar 2021 could be my last on two wheels

Roma gets new Dakar co-driver after COVID positive
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Roma gets new Dakar co-driver after COVID positive

Trending

1
IndyCar

Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80

17h
2
Le Mans

Magnussen: Tricky to make father/son Le Mans deal happen now

3
Trans-Am

Boris Said receives penalty, suspension

4
Super GT

Mugen can be "proud" of Super GT results in tough year

5
NASCAR Cup

Nemechek wins under red flag at Richmond

Latest news

KTM says future Dakar wins will now be "valued more"
DAKR

KTM says future Dakar wins will now be "valued more"

Dakar bike stars hit out at "dangerous" new tyre rules
DAKR

Dakar bike stars hit out at "dangerous" new tyre rules

Barreda: Dakar 2021 could be my last on two wheels
DAKR

Barreda: Dakar 2021 could be my last on two wheels

Roma gets new Dakar co-driver after COVID positive
DAKR

Roma gets new Dakar co-driver after COVID positive

Sainz believes Dakar win between Toyota and X-raid
DAKR

Sainz believes Dakar win between Toyota and X-raid

Latest videos

BRX Hunter T1 Revealed - Dakar Rally 2021 00:55
Dakar
Dec 18, 2020

BRX Hunter T1 Revealed - Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar 2021: Closing 02:36
Dakar
Nov 25, 2020

Dakar 2021: Closing

Dakar 2021: 1st edition of Dakar Classic 01:17
Dakar
Nov 25, 2020

Dakar 2021: 1st edition of Dakar Classic

Dakar 2021: Original by Motul 03:19
Dakar
Nov 25, 2020

Dakar 2021: Original by Motul

Dakar 2021: Opening 04:08
Dakar
Nov 25, 2020

Dakar 2021: Opening

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.