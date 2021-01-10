Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Mar
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb focuses on development work after eight-hour stranding

shares
comments
Loeb focuses on development work after eight-hour stranding
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Co-author: Maria Guidotti

Sebastien Loeb has switched focus to development running and supporting Bahrain Raid Xtreme teammate Nani Roma after his Dakar Rally was wrecked by an eight-hour stop with broken suspension.

The nine-time World Rally champion dropped out of Dakar victory contention during Friday’s Stage 6 when his Prodrive-run Bahrain Raid Xtreme BRX1 stopped 97km into the stage with a broken suspension arm.

Knowing a relatively quick fix with a replacement part from a team assistance truck would limit the time lost to his rivals, Loeb’s dwindling hopes were ended when the truck arrived with the incorrect replacement part – two right suspension arms instead of one right and one left.

It forced Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena to wait a total of eight hours until the correct replacement part was delivered – with the actual repair only taking 20 minutes.

“A night in the dunes was not in the roadbook,” Loeb joked later on Saturday having arrived at the bivouac at around 3am. “In a way it was a real pity, because finally Stage 6 was going smooth with an easy navigation and less rocks.

“I decided to attack but at 97km there were some bumps and in descending on one we hit the following one. There were not big bumps, but we broke the left triangle in two parts.

“Surprisingly the first assistance truck in the race that arrived did not have a spare. We were also surprised. Everyone [was] I guess. It’s a mistake, but the issue [was] that the whole preparation has been done in a very short time.

“There was a mistake in the marking of the code, so there were two right instead of one left and one right. We still had 250km of special stage so we had to wait. The trucks went to look for the spare parts but it took quite a long time.”

Despite his disappointment, Loeb shrugged off his frustration by pointing out the Prodrive-run car had been an all-new project coming into this year’s Dakar meaning unforeseen setbacks were always possible.

“We knew that this is a three-month-old car, but so far the machine has been reliable and we were pretty happy. In this case we know that we have arrived to the limit of this part,” he said.

Read Also:

Having already dropped out of the reckoning, Loeb suffered more mechanical pain on Sunday’s Stage 7 with a damaged bearing and conceded a further two hours in total when he reached the end of the stage.

As a result, Loeb is 42nd and over 13-and-a-half hours behind overall leader Stephane Peterhansel with five stages to go.

It means Loeb will focus on BRX1 development work while also assisting teammate Nani Roma when required, with the Spaniard currently in fifth place overall 1hr59m00s behind Peterhansel.

“I’m out of the competition so for the following days, I will do what the team will ask me to do,” he said. “Whether [it is] to drive behind Nani, in case something happens. If, on the contrary, they ask me to push to test the car, I will do it.

“Frustrated? In the end you have to accept the situation. We couldn’t do anything, races are like this.”

Related video

Dakar organisers 'not making roadbook difficult on purpose'

Previous article

Dakar organisers 'not making roadbook difficult on purpose'
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Sébastien Loeb
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending Today

Garcia describes “relief” at making W Series grid
W Series W Series / Interview

Garcia describes “relief” at making W Series grid

The Sixties: Sports car racing comes of age
Vintage Vintage / Special feature

The Sixties: Sports car racing comes of age

Ron Capps Pomona II final report
NHRA NHRA / News

Ron Capps Pomona II final report

NASCAR Sprint Cup veteran Lennie Pond passes away
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Obituary

NASCAR Sprint Cup veteran Lennie Pond passes away

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021

Nicky Hayden: Remembering motorsport's much-loved "one-off"
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

Nicky Hayden: Remembering motorsport's much-loved "one-off"

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021

Latest news

Loeb focuses on development work after eight-hour stranding
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb focuses on development work after eight-hour stranding

Dakar organisers 'not making roadbook difficult on purpose'
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar organisers 'not making roadbook difficult on purpose'

Dakar 2021, Stage 7: Al-Rajhi wins, Peterhansel extends lead
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 7: Al-Rajhi wins, Peterhansel extends lead

Dakar 2021, Stage 7: Brabec scores first win, Cornejo leads
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 7: Brabec scores first win, Cornejo leads

Trending

1
W Series

Garcia describes “relief” at making W Series grid

2
Vintage

The Sixties: Sports car racing comes of age

3
NHRA

Ron Capps Pomona II final report

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Sprint Cup veteran Lennie Pond passes away

5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Latest news

Loeb focuses on development work after eight-hour stranding
DAKR

Loeb focuses on development work after eight-hour stranding

Dakar organisers 'not making roadbook difficult on purpose'
DAKR

Dakar organisers 'not making roadbook difficult on purpose'

Dakar 2021, Stage 7: Al-Rajhi wins, Peterhansel extends lead
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 7: Al-Rajhi wins, Peterhansel extends lead

Dakar 2021, Stage 7: Brabec scores first win, Cornejo leads
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 7: Brabec scores first win, Cornejo leads

Loeb: Dakar 2021 "a race of co-drivers, not drivers"
DAKR

Loeb: Dakar 2021 "a race of co-drivers, not drivers"

Latest videos

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Cars 03:32
Dakar
2m

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Cars

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Classic 02:03
Dakar
6m

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Classic

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Heroes 01:49
Dakar
6m

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Heroes

Dakar 2021: Best of the 1st week 03:10
Dakar
22h

Dakar 2021: Best of the 1st week

Dakar 2021: Rest Day Heroes 02:49
Dakar
22h

Dakar 2021: Rest Day Heroes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.