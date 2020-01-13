Top events
Dakar / Dakar / Reactions

Watch: Dakar competitors pay respects to Paulo Goncalves

shares
comments
By:
Jan 13, 2020, 5:41 PM

The competitors’ briefing at the Dakar Rally on Sunday night was transformed into a ceremony to allow event organisers and competitors to pay their respects to Paulo Goncalves, who was killed earlier that day.

A minute’s silence was observed, and the bike and quad competitors were excused from competition on Monday. As they remained in the bivouac, Laia Sanz and Toby Price give their thoughts and recollections of one of their own, who so sadly died doing what he loved.

Speaking of his sorrow for the Portuguese and his family's loss, Price concluded: “They lost a good warrior, that’s for sure.”

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Author Charles Bradley

