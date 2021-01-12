What had been a six-minute gap between Peterhansel and Al-Attiyah was nearly tripled as the X-raid Mini driver secured his first stage win of 2021, boosting his chances of securing a record-extending 14th Dakar title.

While Peterhansel was at his usual best, consistently running at the front, Toyota driver Al-Attiyah lost a heap of time with two punctures and navigation troubles on a day that could prove crucial to the outcome of the rally. He was still fortunate to finish second in the stage, but now sits nearly 18 minutes down on the French driver in the overall standings.

Reigning champion Sainz too endured a difficult day, losing over 22 minutes after stopping to fix a brake problem on his Mini buggy.

Giniel de Villiers enjoyed his best result since winning Stage 5, finishing just 19 seconds behind his teammate Al-Attiyah in third.

Yazeed Al Rajhi was just another 25s adrift in the leading Overdrive entry, while Brian Baragwanath put the Century marque back inside the top 10 after a difficult marathon stage, finishing 13m51s down on Peterhansel in fifth.

Ford privateer Martin Prokop finished sixth ahead of the PH Sport Peugeots of Cyril Despres and Khalid Al Qassimi, while Toyota privateer Benediktas Vanagas and 2014 winner Nani Roma rounded out the top 10.

Roma is now the sole surviving Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver after teammate and nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb retired from the event on Monday’s Stage 8.

With just three stages to run, Peterhansel sits well clear of Al-Attiyah at the top of the table, with Sainz now an hour down on his teammate and likely out of the fight for victory.

Jakub Przygonski and Roma remain fourth and fifth respectively, while Al Qassimi has jumped Vladimir Vasilyev for sixth. De Villiers remains ninth, but is only four minutes behind Prokop, with Optimus driver Christian Lavieille 10th.

Standings after Stage 9 (Top 10 only):

Pos. Driver Car Time/Gap 1 Stephane Peterhansel Mini 34hr26m16s 2 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota 17m50s 3 Carlos Sainz Mini 1hr02m25s 4 Jakub Przygonski Toyota 2hr16m30s 5 Nani Roma Prodrive 2hr42m38s 6 Khalid Al Qassimi Peugeot 3hr01m13s 7 Vladimir Vasilyev Peugeot 3hr10m17s 8 Martin Prokop Ford 3hr36m01s 9 Giniel de Villiers Toyota 3hr40m09s 10 Christian Lavieille Optimus 4hr10m32s

Related video