Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

shares
comments
By:

KTM rider Toby Price suffered a broken collarbone and extensive bruising in the crash that ended his Dakar Rally hopes on Tuesday.

The Australian was airlifted to hospital in Tabuk after crashing 155 kilometres into the ninth stage of the event.

He had been sitting second in the Bikes class, within striking distance of a third Dakar crown.

After initial concerns he had broken both of his wrists, it's since been confirmed that he has in fact suffered a broken collarbone and extensive bruising.

"The Australian, who was lying second in the overall standings coming into today's stage, crashed heavily at kilometre 155," read a statement from KTM Factory Racing.

"Aided by Ricky Brabec and teammate Sam Sunderland before being airlifted to the hospital at Tabuk, Toby has been confirmed as having a broken collarbone and extensive bruising.

"The KTM racer will remain under medical supervision, but is otherwise in good spirits.

"We wish Toby all the best for a speedy recovery."

Brabec and Sunderland were both awarded time at the end of the stage for stopping to assist Price.

"He hit pretty hard on the left and didn’t really know where he was," said Honda rider Brabec.

"He asked me probably seven times where he was and who I was. I came across him and just hung out with him until the helicopter got there.

"What we do is dangerous, so it’s unfortunate that he is out. It’s something we have to think about every time we put the gear on each morning. It could be any of us.

"This day last year we lost a really good friend in Paulo [Goncalves] and today Toby crashed and went out of the rally, but he’s going to be okay."

Cornejo continues to lead the event by more than 11 minutes over Honda teammate Kevin Benavides, with Sunderland and Brabec in third and fourth respectively.

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Peterhansel wins as rivals hit trouble

Previous article

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Peterhansel wins as rivals hit trouble
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Toby Price
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

Price recounts ‘longest eight minutes’ aiding Goncalves
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price recounts ‘longest eight minutes’ aiding Goncalves

Point system explained
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Point system explained

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

Indy S. Schmidt interview ( Pro Stock)
NHRA NHRA / News

Indy S. Schmidt interview ( Pro Stock)

Remembering Gary Terry: 'He was one of the best'
NASCAR NASCAR / Commentary

Remembering Gary Terry: 'He was one of the best'

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

Latest news

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Peterhansel wins as rivals hit trouble
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Peterhansel wins as rivals hit trouble

Brabec, Sunderland awarded time for aiding stricken Price
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Brabec, Sunderland awarded time for aiding stricken Price

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Cornejo lead grows after Price exit
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Cornejo lead grows after Price exit

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Cornejo lead grows after Price exit

15h
2
NASCAR

Remembering Gary Terry: 'He was one of the best'

3
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

4
NASCAR Cup

Richmond Geoffrey Bodine Returns

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash
DAKR

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Peterhansel wins as rivals hit trouble
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Peterhansel wins as rivals hit trouble

Brabec, Sunderland awarded time for aiding stricken Price
DAKR

Brabec, Sunderland awarded time for aiding stricken Price

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Cornejo lead grows after Price exit
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Cornejo lead grows after Price exit

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash
DAKR

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

Latest videos

Dakar 2021: Stage 9 Highlights - Classic 01:51
Dakar
10h

Dakar 2021: Stage 9 Highlights - Classic

Dakar 2021: Stage 9 Highlights - Trucks 01:44
Dakar
10h

Dakar 2021: Stage 9 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2021: Stage 9 Highlights - Cars 03:23
Dakar
10h

Dakar 2021: Stage 9 Highlights - Cars

Dakar 2021: Stage 9 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles 02:40
Dakar
10h

Dakar 2021: Stage 9 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles

Dakar 2021: Stage 9 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 05:24
Dakar
11h

Dakar 2021: Stage 9 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.