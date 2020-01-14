Top events
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Quintanilla quickest from Price

shares
comments
Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Quintanilla quickest from Price
By:
Jan 14, 2020, 11:07 AM

Pablo Quintanilla took his and Husqvarna's first stage win of the 2020 Dakar Rally as overall leader Ricky Brabec gave up fewer than four minutes of his advantage.

The 476km stage between Wadi ad-Dawasir and Haradh was a closely-contested affair as four riders were less than a minute apart 300 kilometres in.

Quintanilla was already ahead at that point but he was under pressure from KTM's Price and the Hondas of Joan Barreda and Brabec.

But it was the very last section of the stage where Quintanilla was able to pull away and he won the stage by 1m54s as Price secured second.

Barreda, despite a small crash during the day, was able to take third.

Brabec was only fourth but he still has a 20m53s lead over Quintanilla in the overall standings, with Price and Barreda moving up to third and fourth respectively, both of them demoting Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Honda).

Ross Branch (KTM) was best of the rest in the stage followed by the Benavides brothers, with Kevin (Honda) narrowly outpacing Luciano (KTM) for sixth.

Matthias Walkner lost two and a half minutes right at the start of the stage, and while the KTM rider stayed on pace for much of the stage after that, he dropped to eight minutes behind just before the finish.

KTM's 2018 champion is now 37 minutes away from the leader with three stages to go.

Standings after Stage 9 (Bikes, top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap
1

United States Ricky Brabec

 Honda 31h59m29s
2

Chile Pablo Quintanilla

 Husqvarna 20m53s
3

Australia Toby Price

 KTM 26m43s
4 Spain Joan Barreda Honda 28m16s
5

Chile Jose Ignacio Cornejo

 Honda 29m29s
6

Austria Matthias Walkner

 KTM 37m16s
7

Argentina Luciano Benavides

 KTM 41m11s
8 Argentina Franco Caimi Yamaha 1h21m04s
9

United States Skyler Howes

 Husqvarna 1h24m24s
10 Slovakia Stefan Svitko KTM 1h30m35s

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 9: Wadi Al Dawasir - Haradh
Drivers Pablo Quintanilla
Teams Husqvarna Factory Racing
Author David Gruz

