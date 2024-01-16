Sainz 'can't let his guard down' as Loeb chases him for Dakar win
Audi driver Carlos Sainz Sr feels he 'must not let his guard down' in order to keep a charging Sebastien Loeb at bay in the 2024 Dakar Rally.
Sainz holds a lead of just over 20 minutes over Loeb following Tuesday's 417km test between Ha'il and Al-'Ula, making him the favourite for overall victory with just three stages to run in the 46th edition of the rally-raid.
However, Loeb has arguably been quicker of the two on outright pace in the second half of the rally, winning three of the last four stages in his Prodrive Hunter. The Frenchman could have made it four wins on trot had it not been for navigational problems at the end of Monday's Stage 8.
Asked what his strategy will be, especially after Loeb was left without an ally in Nasser Al-Attiyah following his withdrawal on Tuesday, Sainz said: "The strategy is not going to change because Sebastien [Loeb] is pushing very hard, he's going flat out, and so are we, logically, because otherwise, he'll eat up the ground.
"However, there are still three stages to go and we must not let our guard down, we have to keep going in the same way.
"We're going to start second [tomorrow], and we'll try to go as fast as possible. Tomorrow night we'll think about the day after tomorrow. [Mattias Ekstrom and Stephane Peterhansel] are far away, but tomorrow shouldn't be a special with big punctures.
"It's clear that we have to get through tomorrow, and we'll think about the past. That stage decided last year's Dakar and this year it's going to be tough. The punctures are still the same and don't depend at all on the tyre."
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
Loeb made up over four minutes on Sainz with his fourth stage victory of 2024 on Tuesday, having also stopped Stage 4 prior to his recent run of successes in the middle part of the marathon.
But the nine-time World Rally champion conceded that overhauling Sainz's 20-minute lead on pace alone will be tricky, meaning he will have to rely on some misfortune hitting the Audi driver in order to claim a maiden overall victory in Dakar.
"We need] to push, good navigation, and pushing is the only thing we can do," he said. "We can't think about what the others are doing, [we must] do our job, making up [the gap to Carlos Sainz] just by pace will be difficult.
"This is life, of course, and it would be nice to have another car close to me, especially these next few days, which will be long and hard [stages] with rocks, but I will try to do it myself."
Prodrive director David Richards also feels the result is no longer in Loeb's hand, saying the rally is now for Sainz to lose.
"It will be a very difficult fight," said Richards. "Carlos [Sainz] is very experienced, he's been doing this for many years, but it's more for Carlos to lose now because Carlos will automatically win.
"I'm sure everyone will believe that, so tell Carlos, 'You have to take it [the car] to the end now, you're going to win it'.
Two-time Dakar winner Sainz is one of the oldest drivers on the 2024 Dakar at the age of 61, but has belied his age in the Audi RS Q e-tron to lead this year's event with three stages to run.
Richards was impressed by Sainz's performance this year, saying: "I'm amazed. Most of the guys who are 61 [years old] are going to retire, and I'm ten years older than him, and I should be retiring too, but I'm not going to retire until we win Dakar."
Related video
Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally
Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally
Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season
Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season
Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spine fractures
Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spine fractures Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spine fractures
Latest news
Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power
Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power
American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer
American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer
Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60
Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60 Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60
Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans
Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.