Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Sainz wins 2020 Dakar Rally for X-raid Mini

shares
comments
Sainz wins 2020 Dakar Rally for X-raid Mini
By:
Jan 17, 2020, 7:37 AM

Carlos Sainz has secured this third Dakar Rally victory in the 2020 edition of the event, held in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever.

Two-time world rally champion Sainz, father of McLaren Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr, finished 6m21s clear of reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah after 12 stages.

Representing X-raid Mini in this year's event, Sainz will now have won the Dakar with three different manufacturers, having previously triumphed with Volkswagen in 2010 and Peugeot in 2018.

The victory is X-raid Mini's first since its four successive triumphs between 2012 and 2015, and a first for the Mini John Cooper Works Buggy model it had debuted in the 2018 Dakar.

Having bagged four stage wins over the course of the marathon, Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz arrived into the final day of competition with a 10-minute buffer over Al-Attiyah and Stephane  Peterhansel.

It never came under serious threat as he paced himself through the shortened 167km stage, surrendering only four minutes to Al-Attiyah.

Sainz now only needs to arrive at the finish line in Qiddiya for his victory to be made official.

Though he missed out on victory, Al-Attiyah will have capped off a sixth podium in the last seven editions by beating Peterhansel to the runner-up spot.

With only six seconds in hand over Peterhansel to start the day, Al-Attiyah caught and overtook the Frenchman's road-opening Mini buggy to cement himself in second place.

More to follow

Next article
Casale seals dominant third Dakar quad title

Previous article

Casale seals dominant third Dakar quad title
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 12: Haradh - Qiddiya
Drivers Nasser Al-Attiyah , Carlos Sainz , Stéphane Peterhansel
Teams X-Raid Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 12: Haradh - Qiddiya Starts in
05 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
25 Seconds

Trending

1
Sprint

Barona Speedway results 2004-05-15

May 17, 2004

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Cars and SSV 04:04
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Cars and SSV

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 03:38
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Trucks 02:13
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Explore Camels 01:58
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Explore Camels

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Next Generation 01:45
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Next Generation

Latest news

Sainz wins 2020 Dakar Rally for X-raid Mini
DAKR

Sainz wins 2020 Dakar Rally for X-raid Mini

Casale seals dominant third Dakar quad title
DAKR

Casale seals dominant third Dakar quad title

Brabec wins Dakar 2020 as Honda ends KTM's streak
DAKR

Brabec wins Dakar 2020 as Honda ends KTM's streak

Al-Attiyah, Peterhansel concede defeat to Sainz
DAKR

Al-Attiyah, Peterhansel concede defeat to Sainz

Dakar's final stage shortened to 166km
DAKR

Dakar's final stage shortened to 166km

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.