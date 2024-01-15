Spanish rider Falcon dies after Dakar crash
Spanish rider Carles Falcon, who was involved in an accident during the 2024 Dakar Rally, has died, his TwinTrail Racing team has announced.
"This Monday, January 15, Carles left us," said the team in a statement. "The medical team has confirmed neurological damage caused by cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible."
It added: "Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles. He left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar.
"He was enjoying himself, he was happy on the bike. We must remember him for his smile and for the happiness he generated in everyone.
"He was a computer engineer by training. Motorcycle instructor and motorcycle travel guide by passion. There are many who have learned at his side. He taught with patience, energy and happiness, he made everyone enjoy the bike.
"This is what he has left us and what we will always keep with us, all of us who have been close to him, family, friends, colleagues and fans."
Latest news
Luxembourg's Gil Linster chasing "big dream" of NASCAR career
Luxembourg's Gil Linster chasing "big dream" of NASCAR career Luxembourg's Gil Linster chasing "big dream" of NASCAR career
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim
Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim
Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date
Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.