Spanish rider Falcon dies after Dakar crash

The Catalan, participating in the Dakar for the second time, was involved in an incident a few kilometres from the end of the special stage from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi on 8 January.

Falcon, 45, had received immediate assistance before he had to be airlifted to Al Duwadimi hospital for further treatment.

Falcón suffered a cerebral oedema due to the fracture of the C2 vertebra, as well as five ribs, the left wrist and the collarbone.

On Monday, his team announced the Spaniard had died.

"This Monday, January 15, Carles left us," said the team in a statement. "The medical team has confirmed neurological damage caused by cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible."

It added: "Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles. He left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar.