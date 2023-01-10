Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Dakar 2023: Loeb wins again on Stage 9, Sainz suffers major crash Next / Dakar 2023: Loeb makes it a hat-trick of stage wins
Dakar / Dakar News

Spectator dies after incident in Dakar Rally

Dakar Rally organisers have announced the death of a spectator during the 2023 event.

Mario Galán
By:
, Editor
Spectator dies after incident in Dakar Rally
Listen to this article

Tuesday saw the running of the ninth stage of the 2023 Dakar, with WRC legend Sebastien Loeb taking victory in the stage.

However, the action has been marred by an announcement from Dakar organisers this evening that a spectator died following an incident on the stage.

Organisers confirmed that the spectator was from Italy and was airlifted to a hospital following an incident on a dune, though died during his evacuation.

A brief statement from Dakar organisers read: "A spectator of Italian origin who was behind a dune had an accident on the rally course.

"He was evacuated by helicopter for medical assistance but unfortunately died during the transfer."

Read Also:

 

shares
comments

Related video

Dakar 2023: Loeb wins again on Stage 9, Sainz suffers major crash
Previous article

Dakar 2023: Loeb wins again on Stage 9, Sainz suffers major crash
Next article

Dakar 2023: Loeb makes it a hat-trick of stage wins

Dakar 2023: Loeb makes it a hat-trick of stage wins

Latest news

Cadillac sportscar program unaffected by Andretti F1 plans
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac sportscar program unaffected by Andretti F1 plans

Cadillac’s global VP Rory Harvey says the marque’s intention to enter Formula 1 with Andretti Global will not detract from its programs in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.

American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule
ARCA ARCA

American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule

American actor Frankie Muniz is no stranger to racing but he’s venturing into fulltime competition in a stock car series for the first time in 2023.

Johnson: Legacy MC a nod to "reflection" and "looking forward"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson: Legacy MC a nod to "reflection" and "looking forward"

There seemed a lot of questions about the extent of Jimmie Johnson’s involvement in his new NASCAR Cup Series team ownership role but many of them have been answered this week.

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype
WEC WEC

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi is on course to test new employer BMW’s LMDh prototype.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.