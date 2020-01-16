Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 11: Quintanilla cuts into Brabec's lead

shares
comments
Dakar 2020, Stage 11: Quintanilla cuts into Brabec's lead
By:
Jan 16, 2020, 9:10 AM

Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla nearly halved the deficit to long-time Dakar Rally leader Ricky Brabec with victory in the penultimate stage of the rally-raid on Thursday.

Quintanilla built up a one-minute advantage in the early part of the 379km Shubaytah-Haradh test, but was chased down rapidly by KTM rider Matthias Walkner, who assumed a narrow one-second lead at the 324km way point.

But the Chilean rider fought back in the final stretch to the finish line, taking the stage victory by just nine seconds from Walkner.

That allowed him to heavily cut into the advantage of Brabec, who lost nearly 12 minutes after starting second on the road behind Honda teammate Joan Barreda and finished 10th.

Brabec and Quintanilla are now separated by 13m56s with just Friday’s final stage to run.

Behind the leading duo, reigning champion Toby Price (KTM) sits third after finishing fifth on Stage 11, another nine minutes down on Brabec, with Walkner jumping up two places to end up fourth in the overall classification.

Honda duo Barreda and Jose Ignacio Cornejo are placed fifth and sixth respectively ahead of Luciano Benavides (KTM), the latter finishing third in Stage 11.

Franco Ciami is the top Yamaha rider in 8th, while the top 10 is completed by Skyler Howes (Husqvarna) and Andrew Short (Yamaha).

The Dakar Rally concludes with the final stage on Friday, with Honda remaining in a prime position to end KTM’s 18-rally winning streak.

Standings after Stage 11 (Bikes, Top 10)

Pos Rider Bike Gap
1
 RICKY BRABEC
 Honda  
2
 PABLO QUINTANILLA
 Husqvarna + 00H 13' 56''
3
 TOBY PRICE
 KTM + 00H 22' 34''
4
 MATTHIAS WALKNER
 KTM + 00H 29' 53''
5
 JOAN BARREDA BORT
 Honda + 00H 30' 09''
6
 JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO
 Honda + 00H 32' 36''
7
 LUCIANO BENAVIDES
 KTM + 00H 35' 18''
8
 FRANCO CAIMI
 Yamaha + 01H 39' 14''
9
 SKYLER HOWES
 Husqvarna + 01H 59' 29''
10
 ANDREW SHORT
 Husqvarna + 02H 06' 36''

Quads: Sonik quickest, Casale in control

Dakar's 2015 quads champion Rafal Sonik picked up his first stage win in the 2020 edition, outpacing nearest rival Ignacio Casale by three minutes.

Casale's performance was enough to reinforce his lead and he thus heads into the final day with a 21-minute advantage over Simon Vitse.

Sonik, an hour back from Casale, is set to complete the podium and himself has a two-hour buffer to Manuel Andujar.

Next article
Alonso defiant over stage win chase after double roll

Previous article

Alonso defiant over stage win chase after double roll

Next article

Dakar 2020, Stage 11: Sainz's lead reduced ahead of finale

Dakar 2020, Stage 11: Sainz's lead reduced ahead of finale
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 11: Shubaytah - Haradh
Drivers Pablo Quintanilla , Ricky Brabec
Teams Husqvarna Factory Racing , Monster Energy Honda Team
Author Rachit Thukral

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 11: Shubaytah - Haradh Starts in
07 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
13 Seconds

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity Series to run Indianapolis road course in 2020

2
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

3
Formula 1

Coulthard: Aging F1 drivers don’t get faster but become smarter

4
Endurance

Dubai 24h pitlane incident “deeply regrettable” says team boss

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Trucks 02:15
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Cars and SSV 03:49
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Cars and SSV

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 03:24
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2020: Explore Empty Quarter 02:00
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Explore Empty Quarter

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Casey Currie 01:58
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Casey Currie

Latest news

Dakar 2020, Stage 11: Sainz's lead reduced ahead of finale
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 11: Sainz's lead reduced ahead of finale

Dakar 2020, Stage 11: Quintanilla cuts into Brabec's lead
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 11: Quintanilla cuts into Brabec's lead

Alonso defiant over stage win chase after double roll
DAKR

Alonso defiant over stage win chase after double roll

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Sainz takes commanding lead
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Sainz takes commanding lead

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Barreda tops shortened day
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Barreda tops shortened day

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.