Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Sunderland leads as Branch wins

shares
comments
Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Sunderland leads as Branch wins
By:
Jan 6, 2020, 9:46 AM

KTM rider Sam Sunderland moved into the overall lead of the Dakar Rally on Monday's Al Wajh-Neom test, after finishing runner-up to first-time stage winner Ross Branch.

Branch, who is tackling his second Dakar riding as a privateer KTM entrant, moved to the fore a little over halfway through the 367km stage, as early leader Joan Barreda (Honda) dropped almost four minutes ahead of the 214km mark.

The Bostwana-born rider managed to hang on through the latter part of the stage to win by 1m24s ahead of Sunderland, while Pablo Quintanilla completed the top three for Husqvarna, 2m21s in arrears of Branch.

It means FIM Cross Country Rallies champion Sunderland, who was fifth-fastest on Sunday's opening test, takes a 1m18s lead in the overall classification over Quintanilla.

Honda's Kevin Benavides was fourth-fastest and moves up to third overall, only 1m32s adrift of Sunderland, ahead of Matthias Walkner (KTM) and Ricky Brabec (Honda).

The top two riders from the opening stage, defending champion Toby Price (KTM) and Brabec, endured a difficult first part of the stage, Price dropping seven minutes in the first 52km alone.

In the end, the Australian gave away 12 minutes to Branch and was 15th on the stage, slipping to ninth overall behind Branch in sixth, Luciano Benavides (KTM) and Barreda.

Honda's Jose Ignacio Cornejo completes the provisional top 10.

Xavier de Soultrait took over as the top Yamaha rider in the standings, sitting 12th overall behind the second Husqvarna of Andrew Short.

Laia Sanz, representing KTM's sister brand Gas Gas this year, suffered a crash towards the start of the stage and lost some 20 minutes before she was able to continue.

Bolivian rider Daniel Nosiglia (Honda) meanwhile is out of the rally after a fall 141km into the stage left him with a head injury. He has been taken to hospital by the medical team.

Standings after Stage 2 (Bikes, top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 United Kingdom Sam Sunderland KTM 7h05m22s
2 Chile Pablo Quintanilla Husqvarna 1m18s
3 Argentina Kevin Benavides Honda 1m32s
4 Austria Matthias Walkner KTM 2m00s
5 United States Ricky Brabec Honda 4m11s
6 Botswana Ross Branch KTM 4m19s
7 Argentina Luciano Benavides KTM 6m01s
8 Spain Joan Barreda Honda 6m09s
9 Australia Toby Price KTM 7m34s
10 Chile Jose Ignacio Cornejo Honda 8m34s
Next article
Who is Dakar 2020's shock stage winner Zala?

Previous article

Who is Dakar 2020's shock stage winner Zala?
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 2: Al Wajh - Neom
Drivers Sam Sunderland
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 2: Al Wajh - Neom Starts in
08 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
36 Seconds

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha had to address "internal islands" problem

2
IndyCar

Top 10: Indy 500 Wrecks

3
IMSA

Four Lamborghinis relegated for gear stack infringement

4
IMSA

Jeff Gordon’s sportscar future unclear despite Rolex win

5
IMSA

Acuras move to the top in sixth Daytona practice

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Day 1 Highlights - Trucks 01:48
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 1 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Day 1 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 05:09
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 1 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2020: Day 1 Highlights - Cars and SSV 05:16
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 1 Highlights - Cars and SSV

Dakar 2020: Explore Jeddah 01:39
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Explore Jeddah

Dakar 2020: Day 1 highlights 04:18
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 1 highlights

Latest news

Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Sunderland leads as Branch wins
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Sunderland leads as Branch wins

Who is Dakar 2020's shock stage winner Zala?
DAKR

Who is Dakar 2020's shock stage winner Zala?

Alonso "on tiptoes" in first stages of Dakar debut
DAKR

Alonso "on tiptoes" in first stages of Dakar debut

Price's roadbook tore in half during Dakar opener
DAKR

Price's roadbook tore in half during Dakar opener

Dakar 2020, Stage 1: Shock win for Zala, Alonso 11th
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 1: Shock win for Zala, Alonso 11th

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.