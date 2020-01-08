Top events
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Sunderland penalty gifts Cornejo maiden stage win

shares
comments
Sunderland penalty gifts Cornejo maiden stage win
By:
Jan 8, 2020, 2:04 PM

Sam Sunderland lost his Stage 4 victory of the Dakar Rally as a result of a five-minute penalty he received for exceeding speed limits.

Sunderland narrowly beat Jose Ignacio Cornejo by just 11 seconds after a strong end to the stage, having made up more than two minutes after the last checkpoint.

But the 2017 champion was found to have gone faster than allowed in a speed limit zone, which is a part of the route where competitors can't go faster than 30 kph.

Sunderland was handed a five-minute penalty, which dropped him to eighth in the order.

Cornejo inherited the top position as a result, the Chilean celebrating his maiden stage victory in his fourth year contesting the Marathon.

Kevin Benavides completed a Honda 1-2 in the classification, while Ross Branch moved up to third.

In the overall order, Sunderland's penalty has cost him one position as he fell behind Husvarna's Pablo Quintanilla to sixth place.

Cornejo's win is the second stage victory for Honda, which currently locks out the top three in the overall classification.

Franco Caimi, Yamaha's main rider, was also given a five-minute penalty and dropped from fifth to 11th on the day.

Amended standings after Stage 4 (Bikes, top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap
1

United States Ricky Brabec

 Honda 15h06m43s
2

Argentina Kevin Benavides

 Honda 2m30s
3

Chile Jose Ignacio Cornejo

 Honda 8m31s
4

Australia Toby Price

 KTM 12m09s
5 Chile Pablo Quintanilla Husqvarna 17m52s
6

United Kingdom Sam Sunderland

 KTM 19m11s
7

Spain Joan Barreda

 Honda 25m20s
8

Argentina Luciano Benavides

 KTM 26m30s
9 Austria Matthias Walkner KTM 27m03s
10 United States Skyler Howes Husqvarna 34m28s
Next article
Dakar 2020, Stage 4: Peterhansel fastest, Sainz's lead halved

Previous article

Dakar 2020, Stage 4: Peterhansel fastest, Sainz's lead halved
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 4: Neom - Al-`Ula
Drivers Sam Sunderland
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author David Gruz

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 5: Al-`Ula - Ha'il Starts in
12 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
47 Seconds

