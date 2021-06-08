Since making his Dakar debut with the Austrian marque in 2015, Price has gone on to become of the most familiar faces in cross-country rallying, winning the bikes category in 2016 and ‘19 and bagging three other podium finishes.

The Australian was again KTM’s top rider in 2021 in a rally dominated by Honda before he suffered a major crash on the ninth stage, breaking his collarbone in the fall and having to withdraw from the marathon.

The 33-year-old has undergone three surgeries since then and is expected to complete his recovery in time for a return this summer in the FIM Cross-Countries Rallies World Championship.

By the end of his new two-year deal, Price will have been a part of KTM’s fold for nine years.

“I’m super-excited to sign up for another two years with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team,” said Price. “It feels like a big family to me and is definitely a home away from home, so another two years with the guys is certainly something I’m looking forward to.

“Hopefully, I can repay the confidence they have in me by taking another few wins.

“My injury seems to be healing well. There were definitely some unwanted complications at first, but now after three surgeries I’m in a much better place. I’d say I’m around 60-70% fit, so not far away from being ready to go. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back on two wheels and racing my bike again.

“The plan is to get back on the bike as soon as it’s safe to do so and build things up before heading back overseas to do some racing again. The goal over the next two years is to definitely add another Dakar title to my name, and if I can add two, that would be even better!”

Price’s contract extensions follows the news that KTM has signed reigning Dakar champion and current Honda rider Kevin Benavides to bolster its line-up for the 2022 event.

Benavides has been replaced at Honda by Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla, who has spent the last five years with KTM’s sister Husqvarna brand.

“We are pleased to be continuing with Toby for the future and building further on everything we have achieved together,” said KTM team manager Jordi Viladoms. “We know what it takes to accomplish rally success and we look forward to battling for more race victories in the future.

“Toby is a special rider, and we know there is never any question over his race winning mentality; over the years there have been many memorable moments where Toby’s attitude, approach, and ability to twist the throttle has been unforgettable.

“We have a really strong line-up in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rally squad, and we’re proud that Toby will continue to fight for our team. We can’t wait for the next races with him and of course Dakar 2022.”

