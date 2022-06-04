Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / M-Sport sets sights on Dakar in new Ford rally raid venture
Dakar News

Ex-Yamaha rider van Beveren joins Honda for Dakar 2023

Adrien van Beveren will contest the 2023 edition of the Dakar Rally with Honda following the end of Yamaha's factory rally-raid programme.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Ex-Yamaha rider van Beveren joins Honda for Dakar 2023
Listen to this article

Yamaha announced back in February that this year's Dakar was its last in the legendary event as a works outfit, ending an unbroken spell of participation dating back to the inaugural race in 1979.

However, its top finisher from this year's edition has now found a home with arch-rival marque Honda, where he joins Ricky Brabec, Pablo Quintanilla and Jose Ignacio Cornejo in the factory line-up.

“I am really happy and excited with this opportunity!" said van Beveren. "I feel proud to become a Honda Racing rider, since HRC is the worldwide competition factory reference. I am sure it will be an incredible experience.

"To [ride] a red bike brings me good memories, since I had a Honda when I was 8 years old! In addition, it’s great to have Monster Energy onboard – I’ve been riding with them for more than 10 years”.

Honda's general manager and ex-rider Ruben Faria added: “We are very pleased with this announcement and we have already completed together the first tests with the Honda 450 CRF RALLY.

"There is great harmony in the team and I am sure Adrien will help us to achieve our competitive goals."

Honda's statement announcing van Beveren's arrival made no mention of the rider whose place he ostensibly takes, Joan Barreda.

 

The 38-year-old Spaniard battled injury to finish fifth in this year's Dakar, notching up two stage wins (bringing his career total to 29) before sitting out the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in March to focus on his recovery.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Honda is waiting for a decision on whether Barreda opts to continue his top-line career on two wheels for what would be his 10th consecutive Dakar with the brand.

Barreda has previously openly floated the idea of switching from motorcycles to cars, a path well trodden by the likes of Stephane Peterhansel, Nani Roma and Cyril Despres over the years.

Read Also:
shares
comments
M-Sport sets sights on Dakar in new Ford rally raid venture
Previous article

M-Sport sets sights on Dakar in new Ford rally raid venture
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Ogier feels he's "not a contender" for Le Mans LMP2 win
Le Mans

Ogier feels he's "not a contender" for Le Mans LMP2 win

Porsche has "score to settle" in last Le Mans GTE Pro outing
Le Mans

Porsche has "score to settle" in last Le Mans GTE Pro outing

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Adrien van Beveren More from
Adrien van Beveren
Yamaha's van Beveren lost his cool after missing waypoint Dakar
Dakar

Yamaha's van Beveren lost his cool after missing waypoint

Dakar 2022, Stage 7: Van Beveren takes overall lead, Cornejo wins Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 7: Van Beveren takes overall lead, Cornejo wins

Merzouga Rally: Van Beveren, Al-Attiyah win opening stage
Cross-Country Rally

Merzouga Rally: Van Beveren, Al-Attiyah win opening stage

Monster Energy Honda Team More from
Monster Energy Honda Team
Honda bolsters Dakar 2022 line-up with Quintanilla
Video Inside
Dakar

Honda bolsters Dakar 2022 line-up with Quintanilla

The making of South America's first Dakar bikes champion Dakar
Dakar

The making of South America's first Dakar bikes champion

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage

Latest news

Ex-Yamaha rider van Beveren joins Honda for Dakar 2023
Dakar Dakar

Ex-Yamaha rider van Beveren joins Honda for Dakar 2023

Former Dakar Rally service truck lives new life as RV rental
Automotive Automotive

Former Dakar Rally service truck lives new life as RV rental

M-Sport sets sights on Dakar in new Ford rally raid venture
WRC WRC

M-Sport sets sights on Dakar in new Ford rally raid venture

How Audi took the Dakar by storm with its hybrid game-changer
Dakar Dakar

How Audi took the Dakar by storm with its hybrid game-changer

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.