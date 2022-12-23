Dakar video | Sparco creates world-first fireproof Adventure Jacket

Listen to this article

Developed with the Dakar Rally in mind, the challenge for Sparco’s designers was to develop a practical garment that acted like a fireproof racesuit for drivers that also was resistant to water, wind, and temperature changes too.

In this new Motorsport.com video, we introduce you to the new Adventure Jacket, designed and manufactured by Sparco, with exclusive features to ensure greater comfort for crews in the Dakar Rally that gives the same level of protection as the drivers in the cars.

The historic Turin-based company’s latest innovative product is the first-ever jacket to ever be homologated by the FIA to 8856-2018 requirements.

The jacket also boasts a fleece lining, that is designed to be resistant to lower temperatures that crews face in the night. It will make its debut in this year’s Dakar Rally, where a number of teams – including Red Bull – have bought the innovatory product.

Sparco’s R&D manager Angelo Bardascino explains the challenges of designing such a garment to satisfy the teams’ requirements.