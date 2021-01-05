Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
18 Mar
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
25 Mar
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit

shares
comments
Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit
By:

Yamaha's factory Dakar Rally team has confirmed that contaminated fuel was the cause for Andrew Short's retirement on Monday's second stage of the 2021 edition.

Late on Monday, it emerged that Yamaha had discovered that water had made its way inside the fuel tank and fuel pump of Short's bike after the American rider ground to a halt shortly after the second refuelling stop on that day's Bisha to Wadi Ad-Dawasir stage.

Short was unable to get his bike restarted and became the first factory rider to drop out of the race, having concluded the opening day of the rally in 10th overall.

Following the discovery of water in Short's bike, Yamaha contacted event organisers ASO, who subsequently admitted that the fuel supplied to riders had been contaminated, and requested that the final 190km of the stage be retrospectively disregarded.

Read Also:

But with no provision for such an unusual scenario in the rulebook, it was judged that there was no way to allow Short to rejoin the rally.

Yamaha's off-road racing manager Alexandre Kowalski said he was "sad and disappointed" that Short, making his first appearance for the team, was forced to drop out.

"Andrew was given fuel from a new fuel can at the second refuelling stop on Stage 2 yesterday and this fuel was obviously contaminated with water, which ended up in his fuel tank," said Kowalaski.

"To see him forced out of the rally, after a massive amount of preparation work by both him and the team, by something that was completely outside of our control is incredibly frustrating.

"As the contaminated fuel was supplied by the organisers, we submitted a request to the [governing body] FIM to freeze the results at Checkpoint 2, which would have allowed Andrew to start today, but this request was rejected.

"It's disappointing for everyone, but the race continues and now we need to focus on our four remaining riders, all of whom are doing a great job. This year we are really part of the game and we will continue to push until the end."

#6 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#6 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

Photo by: Yamaha

Yamaha also confirmed that Franco Caimi, who finished down in 31st on Monday's stage, was affected by the same problem but was able to continue as the contamination was less severe.

Heading into Tuesday's third stage, Ross Branch was Yamaha's highest-placed rider in the overall classification in third, followed by Adrian van Beveren in sixth.

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop

Previous article

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop

Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Andrew Short
Teams Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

TRS loses immigration exemption
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

TRS loses immigration exemption

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General / Special feature

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Russell reveals key lessons he took home from Mercedes outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell reveals key lessons he took home from Mercedes outing

Albon had to "rewire brain" to drive Red Bull car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon had to "rewire brain" to drive Red Bull car

Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit

Latest news

Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop

Price relaxed after losing 32 minutes to Barreda
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Price relaxed after losing 32 minutes to Barreda

Dakar 2021, Stage 2: Al-Attiyah fastest, Peterhansel leads
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 2: Al-Attiyah fastest, Peterhansel leads

Trending

1
Other open wheel

TRS loses immigration exemption

2h
2
General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

3
Formula 1

Russell reveals key lessons he took home from Mercedes outing

4
Formula 1

Albon had to "rewire brain" to drive Red Bull car

5
Dakar

Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit

59min

Latest news

Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit
DAKR

Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop
DAKR

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop

Price relaxed after losing 32 minutes to Barreda
DAKR

Price relaxed after losing 32 minutes to Barreda

Dakar 2021, Stage 2: Al-Attiyah fastest, Peterhansel leads
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 2: Al-Attiyah fastest, Peterhansel leads

Dakar 2021, Stage 2: Barreda wins on bad day for KTM
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 2: Barreda wins on bad day for KTM

Latest videos

Dakar 2021: Stage 2 Heroes 02:34
Dakar
1h

Dakar 2021: Stage 2 Heroes

Dakar 2021: Stage 2 highlights - Lightweight Vehicles 01:56
Dakar
15h

Dakar 2021: Stage 2 highlights - Lightweight Vehicles

Dakar 2021: Stage 2 Highlights - Classic 01:41
Dakar
15h

Dakar 2021: Stage 2 Highlights - Classic

Dakar 2021: Stage 2 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 04:54
Dakar
15h

Dakar 2021: Stage 2 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2021: Stage 2 Highlights - Trucks 01:38
Dakar
15h

Dakar 2021: Stage 2 Highlights - Trucks

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.