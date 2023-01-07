Drag racer killed in Australia

Listen to this article

The crash occurred at the Queensland raceway this evening at approximately 7pm local time.

According to a police report the vehicle hit a camera tower.

The driver was fatally injured while a camera operator was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Police are investigating following a fatal crash at a Willowbank drag racing event this evening (January 7),” read the report.

“Initial information indicates just before 7pm, a vehicle left the track and crashed into a camera tower.

“The driver, and sole occupant of that vehicle suffered fatal injuries as a result.

“A camera operator was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is assisting Workplace Health and Safety with investigations.

“The public are advised to avoid the area around Champions Way or exercise patience with likely traffic disruption.”