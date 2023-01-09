Government to investigate fatal drag crash
The Queensland state government will investigate the tragic death of veteran drag racer Sam Fenech on Saturday night.
Fenech was fatally injured when his Top Doorslammer left the racing surface and struck a camera tower during a pass at the New Year Nitro meeting at Willowbank.
The cameraman was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.
The tragedy came during the competitive debut of the Fabiatti Racing-built Camaro that Fenech was set to campaign under the Chevrolet Racing banner.
Queensland Police immediately confirmed it would investigate the incident, with the state government now confirming it too will play an active role in any investigations into the crash.
“My department will look at it from a holistic health and safety perspective,” said Queensland's Minister for Industrial Relations Grace Grace.
“We’ll look at all the issues surrounding what occurred and what we can do to make it safer."
When asked if the could mean changes to the barriers, Grace added: “We’ll wait on any recommendations or anything that we need to act on and the government won’t hesitate to implement".
