Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes
DTM / Monza Preview

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

By:

The new GT3 era of the DTM is about to get underway this weekend at Monza. Here's the full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers competing in the revamped series this year.

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

Six manufacturers will be present on the grid this year, including five full-season marques. Audi and BMW are both continuing in the series as it transitions from Class One to GT3 machinery, while Mercedes is back after a two-year hiatus, reviving their epic three-way rivalry from the 2010s.

Lamborghini and Ferrari are both represented in the DTM for the first time, the latter thanks to a two-car entry backed by Red Bull.

McLaren will appear in three races this year as part of a programme run by JP Motorsport.

In terms of drivers, there will be three former champions on the grid this year, including Mercedes star Gary Paffett. He will be joined by fellow two-time title winner Marco Wittmann and 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller.

Last year's runner-up Nico Muller, ex-Formula 1 driver Timo Glock, multiple race winner Lucas Auer and Daniel Juncadella are some of the other drivers with DTM experience on the 2021 grid.

The list of rookies is led by Alex Albon, Nick Cassidy and Liam Lawson, the trio part of a two-car set-up at Red Bull.

Kelvin van der Linde, Maximilian Gotz and Vincent Abril are some of the other newcomers on the grid, and bring with them their wealth of GT3 experience from other categories.

In all, there will be 19 cars on the grid at Monza this weekend, with that figure rising to 20 in select events where Christian Klien's McLaren is present.

2021 DTM line-up

Driver

Team

Manufacturer
South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Abt Sportsline Audi
Germany Mike Rockenfeller Abt Sportsline Audi
Germany Sophia Floersch Abt Sportsline Audi
Switzerland Nico Muller Team Rosberg Audi
United States Dev Gore Team Rosberg Audi
Germany Timo Glock Rowe Racing BMW
South Africa Sheldon van der Linde Rowe Racing BMW
Germany Marco Wittmann Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW
Thailand Alex Albon / New Zealand Nick Cassidy AlphaTauri / AF Corse Ferrari
New Zealand Liam Lawson Red Bull / AF Corse Ferrari
Belgium Esteban Muth T3 Motorsport Lamborghini
United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey T3 Motorsport Lamborghini
Austria Christian Klien* JP Motorsport McLaren
Germany Maximilian Gotz Haupt Racing Team (HRT) Mercedes
Monaco Vincent Abril Haupt Racing Team (HRT) Mercedes
Spain Daniel Juncadella GruppeM Racing Mercedes
United Kingdom Gary Paffett** Mucke Motorsport Mercedes
Austria Lucas Auer Winward Racing Mercedes
Switzerland Philip Ellis Winward Racing Mercedes
India Arjun Maini GetSpeed Mercedes

* three rounds only

** expected to be replaced by Maximilian Buhk for opening two rounds

2021 DTM calendar:

Round

Date

Venue

1

June 18-20

Italy Monza

2

July 23-25

Germany Lausitzring (GP layout)

3

August 6-8

Belgium Zolder

4

August 20-22

Germany Nurburgring

5

September 3-5

Austria Red Bull Ring

6

September 17-19

Netherlands Assen

7

October 1-3

Germany Hockenheim
TBA

TBA

Germany Norisring
shares
comments

Related video

Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes

Previous article

Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

5h
2
WTCR

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement

3
WRC

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event

3h
4
Supercars

Mark Porter dies from Barhurst injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Paul Menard still loves racing but "I love my family more"

Latest news
DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers
DTM

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

38m
Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes
DTM

Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes

Jun 11, 2021
Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad
Video Inside
DTM

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

Jun 10, 2021
Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast
DTM

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast

Jun 9, 2021
Hawkey set to join DTM in second Lamborghini
DTM

Hawkey set to join DTM in second Lamborghini

Jun 7, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad 00:45
DTM
Jun 10, 2021

DTM: Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

DTM: Rowe Racing criticises 2021 tyre choice 00:44
DTM
Jun 2, 2021

DTM: Rowe Racing criticises 2021 tyre choice

DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms 00:40
DTM
May 21, 2021

DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms

DTM: Single Michelin tyres to be used in the first GT3 season 00:30
DTM
May 11, 2021

DTM: Single Michelin tyres to be used in the first GT3 season

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season 01:35
DTM
May 6, 2021

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano WSBK weekend Misano
World Superbike

Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano WSBK weekend

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me' Misano
World Superbike

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me'

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement
WTCR WTCR

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event
WRC WRC

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event

Mark Porter dies from Barhurst injuries
Supercars Supercars

Mark Porter dies from Barhurst injuries

Paul Menard still loves racing but "I love my family more"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Paul Menard still loves racing but "I love my family more"

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Yamaha holeshot device "super important" for Vinales
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha holeshot device "super important" for Vinales

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward’s restart pace, Palou less so
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward’s restart pace, Palou less so

Latest news

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers
DTM DTM

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes
DTM DTM

Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast
DTM DTM

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.