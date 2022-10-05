2022 DTM Hockenheim: Start time, how to watch and more

Listen to this article

After seven rounds and 14 races, 10 drivers go to the Hockenheim finale with a chance of becoming the DTM's second GT3 champion.

BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde sits at the top of the table on 130 points, but must rebound from a disastrous weekend at the Red Bull Ring where he failed to muster a single point.

Lucas Auer is Mercedes' main hope of defending its crown and sits just 11 points behind van der Linde in second, but hasn't won a race since the season opener at Portimao and will be relying on his consistency to snatch his maiden title

Rene Rast is only one point adrift of Auer in third and will be aiming to call time on his career as an Audi driver with a fourth title, having made a successful return to the championship this year after spending the 2021 season in Formula E.

Thomas Preining is a surprise inclusion in the championship battle following his second victory of the year in Austria, but it would be naive to rule out the Porsche driver from the title fight, especially if it rains again in Saturday's race.

Mirko Bortolotti is fifth in the standings but only 16 points off the lead, and his experience could go a long way in securing Lamborghini the drivers' title in only the second time of asking.

Drivers all the way down to Maximilian Gotz in 10th have a mathematical chance of winning the title, but only the above five names have a realistic shot at the crown.

Hockenheim DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:10 11:10 12:10 05:10 03:10 20:10 19:10 15:40 FP2 13:50 14:50 15:50 09:50 06:50 23:50 22:50 19:20 Qualifying 1 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2022 Hockenheim DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday October 7 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:10 - 11:55 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:50 - 15:35 BST

Saturday October 8 2022

Qualifying 1: 09:05 - 09:25 BST

Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday October 9 2022

Qualifying 2: 09:10 - 09:25

Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Hockenheim DTM session timings in Europe

Friday October 7 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:10 - 12:55 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:50- 16:35 CEST

Saturday October 8 2022

Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST

Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday October 9 2022

Qualifying 2: 10:10 - 10:30 CEST

Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Hockenheim DTM session timings in the US

Friday October 7 2022

Free Practice 1: 05:10 - 05:55 ET / 03:10 - 03:55 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:50 - 10:35 ET / 06:50 - 07:35 PT

Saturday October 8 2022

Qualifying 1: 04:05 - 04:25 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT

Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday October 9 2022

Qualifying 2: 04:10 - 04:30 ET / 01:10 - 01:30 PT

Race 2: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2022 Hockenheim DTM session timings in Australia

Friday October 7 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:10 - 20:55 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:50 - 00:35 AEST

Saturday October 8 2022

Qualifying 1 - 18:05 - 18:25 AEST

Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday October 9 2022

Qualifying 2: 18:10- 18:30 AEST

Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Hockenheim session timings in Africa

Friday October 7 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:10 - 12:55 SAT / 13:15 - 13:55 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:50 - 16:35 SAT / 16:50 - 16:35 EAT

Saturday October 8 2022

Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT

Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday October 9 2022

Qualifying 2: 10:10 - 10:30 SAT / 11:10 - 11:30 EAT

Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Hockenheim session timings in Japan

Friday October 7 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:10 - 19:55 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:50 - 23:35 JST

Saturday October 8 2022

Qualifying 1: 17:05 - 17:25 JST

Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday October 9 2022

Qualifying 2: 17:10 - 17:30 JST

Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Hockenheim DTM session timings in India

Friday October 7 2022

Free Practice 1: 15:40 - 16:25 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:20 - 20:05 IST

Saturday October 8 2022

Qualifying 1: 13:35 - 13:55 IST

Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday October 9 2022

Qualifying 2: 13:40 - 14:00 IST

Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Hockenheim DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ProSieben

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - ProSieben

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 4

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

Indonesia - Mola TV

India: Eurosport

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Hockenheimrk / Three

Can I stream the Hockenheim DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Hockenheim DTM round live in the following countries:

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Hungary

Spain

Italy

South Korea

Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Hockenheim DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Hockenheim DTM races?

Both Hockenheim races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Hockenheim?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Hockenheim. To purchase tickets, click here.

What support classes will be in action at Hockenheim?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with the DTM Classic Cup, as well as the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. The BMW M2 Cup and the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux are also on the support bill as one-make races.