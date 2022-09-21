Tickets Subscribe
Previous / DTM racer Kelvin van der Linde keen to “broaden horizons” beyond GT3 Next / How the DTM is keeping its touring car past alive
DTM / Red Bull Ring News

2022 DTM Red Bull Ring: Start time, how to watch and more

The DTM travels to the Red Bull Ring in Austria on September 23-25 for the penultimate round of the 2022 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 DTM Red Bull Ring: Start time, how to watch and more
Listen to this article

The championship battle has reached a crucial junction and a poor weekend for any of the title protagonists can seriously jeopardise their hopes going to the Hockenheim title decider last month.

BMW's Marco Wittmann knows it all from last year, when a mistake in determining Balance of Performance dropped him from second in the championship to a mere outside contender for the title.

This year it is his BMW stablemate Sheldon van der Linde who is leading the standings, his points tally boosted by a second-place finish at Spa-Francorchamps earlier this month.

The South African sits pretty at the top of the table on 130 points, with Mercedes' Lucas Auer his closest challenger on 98 points and Audi ace Rene Rast just behind on 96. Lamborghini star Mirko Bortolotti has had a torrid time since the season resumed at the Nurburgring in August and has tumbled to fourth in the championship, 36 points off van der Linde.

Last year, Liam Lawson scored an unprecedented double win on Red Bull's home turf, which should boost the AF Corse squad's hopes for this weekend. Although neither Felipe Fraga nor Nick Cassidy are in the title hunt, both have proved to be rapid in the Ferrari 488 GT3 - with the latter picking up his first win only a fortnight ago in Belgium.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Red Bull Ring DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:15

10:15

11:15

05:15

02:15

19:15

18:15

14:45

FP2

13:05

14:05

 15:05

09:05

06:05

 23:05

22:05

18:35

Qualifying 1

 08:00

09:00

 10:00

04:00

01:00

 18:00

17:00

 13:30
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 00:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2022 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday September 23 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:15 - 11:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:05 - 14:50 BST

Saturday September 24 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 09:00 - 09:20 BST
  • Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday September 25 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 09:00 - 09:20
  • Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday September 23 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:15 - 12:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:05- 15:50 CEST

Saturday September 24 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:00 - 10:20 CEST
  • Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday September 25 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:00 - 10:20 CEST
  • Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in the US

Friday September 23 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  05:15 - 06:00 ET / 02:15 - 03:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:05 - 09:50 ET / 06:05 - 06:50 PT

Saturday September 24 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 04:00 - 04:20 ET / 01:00 - 01:20 PT
  • Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday September 25 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 04:00 - 04:20 ET / 01:00 - 01:20 PT
  • Race 2:  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2022 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday September 23 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:15 - 20:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:05 - 23:50 AEST 

Saturday September 24 2022

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:00 - 18:20 AEST
  • Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday September 25 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 18:00- 18:20 AEST
  • Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Red Bull Ring session timings in Africa

Friday September 23 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:15 - 12:00 SAT / 12:15 - 13:00 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2: 15:05 - 15:50 SAT / 16:05 - 16:50 EAT

Saturday September 24 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:00 - 10:20 SAT / 11:00 - 11:20 EAT
  • Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday September 25 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:00 - 10:20 SAT / 11:00 - 11:20 EAT
  • Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Red Bull Ring session timings in Japan

Friday September 23 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 18:15 - 19:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:05 - 22:50 JST

Saturday September 24 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 17:05 - 17:25 JST 
  • Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday September 25 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 17:05 - 17:25 JST
  • Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in India

Friday September 23 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:35 - 19:20 IST

Saturday September 24 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 13:30 - 13:50 IST 
  • Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday September 25 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 13:30 - 13:50 IST
  • Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ProSieben
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - ProSieben
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 4

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Red Bull Ringrk / Three

Can I stream the Red Bull Ring DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Red Bull Ring DTM round live in the following countries:

  • Czech Republic
  • Slovakia
  • Hungary
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Red Bull Ring DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

Both Red Bull Ring races will run to a duration of 50 minutes plus one lap, with the length reduced by five minutes compared to a standard DTM race.

Will there be fans at the Red Bull Ring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Red Bull Ring. To purchase tickets, click here.

What support classes will be in action at Red Bull Ring?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with the DTM Classic DRM Cup, as well as the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. BMW M2 Cup is also on the support bill, while DTM Electric will complete demo laps throughout the weekend.

