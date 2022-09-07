Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW Next / Cassidy wants DTM changes to allow for “funky strategies”
DTM / Spa News

2022 DTM Spa: Start time, how to watch and more

The DTM travels to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium on September 9-11 for the sixth round of the 2022 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 DTM Spa: Start time, how to watch and more
Listen to this article

This is only the third time the DTM is holding an event at the Ardennes venue in its modern era, having previously visited the 7km track in 2005 and again in the coronavirus-disrupted 2020 season.

The championship picture took a major turn at the Nurburgring last time out, with two retirements for Lamborghini star Mirko Bortolotti handing the title lead to BMW's Sheldon van der Linde. In Race 1, the Italian was fighting for victory with Red Bull ace Felipe Fraga when he pitched both cars into a spin at the final corner, gifting the victory to van der Linde. A separate collision with the Abt Audi of Kelvin van der Linde left him with a puncture in Race 2, dealing another big blow to his title hopes.

While Bortolotti was involved in two incidents and failed to rack up a single point all weekend, Sheldon van der Linde claimed victory in Race 1 and then registered a ninth-place finish in the second race to pull a sizeable 21-point lead in the championship.

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer was mostly under the radar at the Nurburgring, but a fifth and a podium finish elevated him to third in the championship, just four points behind Bortolotti.

Audi star Rene Rast endured a miserable weekend at the Eifel as he became an unlucky victim in multiple collisions, prompting him to slam the driving standards in the DTM. With just three rounds to go including this weekend's Spa event, Rast faces a 29-point deficit to van der Linde in his pursuit of a fourth title.

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM leads

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM leads

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Spa DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:15

11:15

12:15

06:15

03:15

20:15

19:15

15:45

FP2

13:15

14:15

 15:15

09:15

06:15

 23:15

22:15

18:45

Qualifying 1

 08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

 18:05

17:05

 13:35
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

18:05

17:05

13:35
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 00:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2022 Spa DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday September 9 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:15 - 12:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:15 - 16:00 BST

Saturday September 10 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 09:05 - 09:25 BST
  • Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday September 11 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 09:05 - 09:25
  • Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Spa DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday September 9 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:15 - 13:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:15- 16:00 CEST

Saturday September 10 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST
  • Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday September 11 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST
  • Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Spa DTM session timings in the US

Friday September 9 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  06:15 - 07:00 ET / 03:15 - 04:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:15 - 10:00 ET / 06:15 - 07:00 PT

Saturday September 10 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 04:05 - 04:25 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT
  • Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday September 11 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 04:05 - 04:25 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT
  • Race 2:  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2022 Spa DTM session timings in Australia

Friday September 9 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:15 - 21:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:15 - 00:00 AEST 

Saturday September 10 2022

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:05 - 18:25 AEST
  • Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday September 11 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 18:05 - 18:25 AEST
  • Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Spa session timings in Africa

Friday September 9 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:15 - 13:00 SAT / 13:15 - 14:00 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2: 15:15 - 16:00 SAT / 16:15 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday September 10 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT
  • Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday September 11 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT
  • Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Spa session timings in Japan

Friday September 9 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:15 - 20:05 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:15 - 23:00 JST

Saturday September 10 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 17:05 - 17:25 JST 
  • Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday September 11 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 17:05 - 17:25 JST
  • Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Spa DTM session timings in India

Friday September 9 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:45 - 19:30 IST

Saturday September 10 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 13:35 - 13:55 IST 
  • Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday September 11 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 13:35 - 13:55 IST
  • Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Spa DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ProSieben
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - ProSieben
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 4

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Spa DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Spa DTM round live in the following countries:

  • Czech Republic
  • Slovakia
  • Hungary
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Spa DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Spa DTM races?

Both Spa races will run to a duration of 50 minutes plus one lap, with the length reduced by five minutes compared to a standard DTM race.

Will there be fans at Spa?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Spa. To purchase tickets, click here.

What support classes will be in action at Spa?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with the DTM Classic DRM Cup, as well as the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. Lotus Cup Europe, Maxx Formula and the BMW M2 Cup are also on the support bill.

 

 

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW
Previous article

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW
Next article

Cassidy wants DTM changes to allow for “funky strategies”

Cassidy wants DTM changes to allow for “funky strategies”
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Gino Rea back in UK after sustaining head injuries at Suzuka Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance

Gino Rea back in UK after sustaining head injuries at Suzuka

Porsche decides against early LMDh debut in Bahrain WEC Bahrain
WEC

Porsche decides against early LMDh debut in Bahrain WEC

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Cassidy wants DTM changes to allow for “funky strategies”
DTM DTM

Cassidy wants DTM changes to allow for “funky strategies”

Red Bull Ferrari DTM racer Nick Cassidy says the GT3 championship’s tyre allocation unfairly harms drivers who score well in race one and denies opportunities to pursue “more funky strategies”.

2022 DTM Spa: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

2022 DTM Spa: Start time, how to watch and more

The DTM travels to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium on September 9-11 for the sixth round of the 2022 season.

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW
DTM DTM

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW

Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock has announced that he will be leaving BMW Motorsport at the end of the 2022 season.

DTM's 2023 calendar will be “more back to the roots”
DTM DTM

DTM's 2023 calendar will be “more back to the roots”

Martin Tomczyk says the DTM’s 2023 calendar will be finalised this month and plans to consolidate its existing fanbase with a schedule that is “more back to the roots”.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.