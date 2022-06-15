Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Lamborghini DTM squad pulls out of Imola round
DTM / Imola News

2022 Imola DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The DTM travels to Imola in Italy this weekend for the third round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the race weekend.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Imola DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
Listen to this article

Schubert driver Sheldon van der Linde leads the championship heading to Imola following a rare double win at the Lausitzring last month in the new BMW M4 GT3.

Super consistent Mirko Bortolotti trails van der Linde by 15 points in second and will be hoping to score a maiden win on his and Lamborghini's home turf.

Third in the championship is Mercedes man Lucas Auer, while Audi's Nico Muller makes it four drivers from as many different manufacturers in the top four.

This weekend marks the first time the DTM is visiting Imola after racing at Monza and Misano in recent years, meaning the form guide remains unclear heading into the sole Italian round of the season.

Imola DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:55

11:55

12:55

06:55

03:55

20:55

19:55

16:25

FP2

13:55

14:55

 15:55

09:55

06:55

 23:55

22:55

19:25

Qualifying 1

 08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

 18:05

17:05

 13:35
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

18:05

17:05

13:35
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 00:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2022 Imola DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday June 17 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:55 - 12:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:55 - 15:40 BST

Saturday June 18 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 09:05 - 09:25 BST
  • Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday June 19 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 09:05 - 09:25
  • Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Imola DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday June 17 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:55 - 13:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:55- 16:40 CEST

Saturday June 18 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST
  • Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday June 19 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST
  • Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Imola DTM session timings in the US

Friday June 17 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  06:55 - 07:40 ET / 03:55 - 04:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:55 - 10:40 ET / 06:55 - 07:40 PT

Saturday June 18 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 04:05 - 04:25 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT
  • Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday June 19 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 04:10 - 04:30 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT
  • Race 2:  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2022 Imola DTM session timings in Australia

Friday June 17 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:55 - 21:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:55 - 00:40 AEST 

Saturday June 18 2022

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:05 - 18:25 AEST
  • Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday June 19 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 18:05 - 18:25 AEST
  • Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Imola session timings in Africa

Friday June 17 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:55 - 13:40 SAT / 13:55 - 14:40 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2: 15:55 - 16:40 SAT / 16:55 - 17:40 EAT

Saturday June 18 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT
  • Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday June 19 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT
  • Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Imola session timings in Japan

Friday June 17 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:55 - 20:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:55 - 23:40 JST

Saturday June 18 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 17:05 - 17:25 JST 
  • Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday June 19 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 17:05 - 17:25 JST
  • Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Imola DTM session timings in India

Friday June 17 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:25 - 17:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:25 - 20:10 IST

Saturday June 18 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 13:35 - 13:55 IST 
  • Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday June 19 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 13:35 - 13:55 IST
  • Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Imola DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ProSieben
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - ProSieben
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Imola DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Imola DTM round live in the following countries:

  • Czech Republic
  • Slovakia
  • Hungary
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Imola DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Imola DTM races?

Both Imola races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Imola?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Imola. To purchase tickets, click here.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Lamborghini DTM squad pulls out of Imola round
Previous article

Lamborghini DTM squad pulls out of Imola round

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Razgatlioglu: First win of 2022 "incredible" but Ducati too quick Misano
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu: First win of 2022 "incredible" but Ducati too quick

Rea "frustrated" after struggling for pace in Misano WSBK Misano
World Superbike

Rea "frustrated" after struggling for pace in Misano WSBK

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

2022 Imola DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

2022 Imola DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Lamborghini DTM squad pulls out of Imola round
DTM DTM

Lamborghini DTM squad pulls out of Imola round

Van der Linde confident Lausitz DTM struggles are resolved
DTM DTM

Van der Linde confident Lausitz DTM struggles are resolved

DTM Imola - The spectacle goes into the next round
DTM DTM

DTM Imola - The spectacle goes into the next round

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.