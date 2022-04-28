2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Listen to this article

Following a successful first campaign with GT3 cars, the DTM returns this year with an expanded grid of 29 cars - the biggest field since the revival of the championship in 2000.

A lot of eyeballs will be on nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb as he makes his DTM debut for Red Bull in place of Nick Cassidy. Loeb has plenty of experience in circuit racing and could potentially upset the frontrunners this weekend.

Another star attraction on the grid will be three-time champion Rene Rast, who returns to the DTM after a year's absence to lead the Abt Audi team.

Other notable drivers on the grid including BMW's Marco Wittmann, Porsche GT ace Laurens Vanthoor, Lamborghini's factory driver Mirko Bortolotti, Le Mans class winner Nicki Thiim and Audi star Nico Muller.

Six different manufacturers will battle for top honours at Portimao following Porsche's long overdue entry to the DTM. The Stuttgart-based brand will be up against fellow German powerhouses Audi, BMW and Mercedes as well as Italian supercar makers Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Portimao DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:10 10:10 11:10 05:10 02:10 19:10 18:10 14:40 FP2 13:35 14:35 15:35 09:35 06:35 23:35 22:35 19:05 Qualifying 1 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 00:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2022 Portimao DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday April 29 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:10 - 10:55 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:35 - 15:20 BST

Saturday April 30 2022

Qualifying 1: 09:05 - 09:25 BST

Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday May 1 2022

Qualifying 2: 09:05 - 09:25

Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Portimao DTM session timings in Europe

Friday April 29 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:10 - 11:55 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:35- 16:20 CEST

Saturday April 30 2022

Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST

Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday May 1 2022

Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST

Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Portimao DTM session timings in the US

Friday April 29 2022

Free Practice 1: 05:10 - 05:55 ET / 02:10 - 02:55 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:35 - 10:20 ET / 06:35 - 07:20 PT

Saturday April 30 2022

Qualifying 1: 04:05 - 04:25 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT

Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday May 1 2022

Qualifying 2: 04:10 - 04:30 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT

Race 2: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2022 Portimao DTM session timings in Australia

Friday April 29 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:10 - 19:55 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:35 - 00:20 AEST

Saturday April 30 2022

Qualifying 1 - 18:05 - 18:25 AEST

Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday May 1 2022

Qualifying 2: 18:05 - 18:25 AEST

Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Portimao session timings in Africa

Friday April 29 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:10 - 11:55 SAT / 12:10 - 12:55 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:35 - 16:20 SAT / 16:35 - 17:20 EAT

Saturday April 30 2022

Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT

Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday May 1 2022

Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT

Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Portimao session timings in Japan

Friday April 29 2022

Free Practice 1: 18:10 - 18:55 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:35 - 23:20 JST

Saturday April 30 2022

Qualifying 1: 17:05 - 17:25 JST

Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday May 1 2022

Qualifying 2: 17:05 - 17:25 JST

Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Portimao DTM session timings in India

Friday April 29 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:40 - 15:25 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:05 - 19:50 IST

Saturday April 30 2022

Qualifying 1: 13:35 - 13:55 IST

Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday May 1 2022

Qualifying 2: 13:35 - 13:55 IST

Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Portimao DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ProSieben

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - ProSieben

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

Indonesia - Mola TV

India: Eurosport

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Portimao DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Portimao DTM races?

Both Portimao races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Portimao?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Portimao. To purchase tickets, click here.