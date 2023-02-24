Aitken secures DTM seat in Emil Frey Ferrari
One-time Formula 1 race starter Jack Aitken will join the 2023 DTM grid in a Ferrari 296 GT3 entered by Emil Frey Racing.
Aitken will continue his relationship with Emil Frey which began in GT World Challenge Europe in 2021 into a third season, joining fellow debutant Thierry Vermeulen upon the Swiss team's entry into the DTM.
Aitken had previously competed in both the GTWCE and the ADAC GT Masters for Emil Frey Racing, scoring a victory in the latter series last year, but is now expected to focus entirely on the DTM with the squad.
It follows the purchase of the series by the ADAC, putting it directly ahead of GT Masters in the German automobile club's racing umbrella.
Emil Frey has switched from Lamborghini to Ferrari machinery over winter, purchasing two brand new examples of the 296 GT3 contender for its first foray into the DTM.
It will be the only representative for Ferrari on the grid following the exit of the AF Corse-run Red Bull team, which ran the old 488 GT3 for Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy last year.
Emil Frey Racing Ferrari Ferrari 296 GT3
Photo by: Emil Frey Racing
"We are happy that after the brand change, the confirmation of the race calendar and our drivers, we can now fully focus on the upcoming test days," said team principal Lorenz Frey-Hilti.
"We are very happy to be able to compete in the DTM and GT World Challenge Sprint with the brand new Ferrari 296 GT3. The driver line-up consists of mostly drivers who are familiar to us and who have a good mix of many years of experience and young talents.
"With Thierry Vermeulen, we were able to win a young, very talented driver supported by Red Bull for the 2023 racing season. We are looking forward to starting the season with this new driver line-up."
Aitken spent the formative years of his racing career in single-seaters and was a frontrunner in his second season in Formula 2 in 2019, finishing fifth in the championship with three race wins spread evenly across the campaign.
He made his grand prix debut at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain towards the end of the 2020 season, when a chain reaction triggered by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton catching COVID-19 led to him driving for the Williams team.
Aitken has since switched his focus to sportscar racing, primarily in GTs, but he also competed in the European Le Mans Series last year in an Oreca 07, and will serve as Cadillac's third drive in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this year.
