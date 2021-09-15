Assen DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

This is only the third time the Dutch venue is hosting a DTM round, having made its debut on the calendar only in 2019.

Much of the attention will be on the title battle as the championship nears conclusion, with the final three spread over just four weekends.

Audi star Kelvin van der Linde continues to lead the championship heading to Assen, but his points lead received a severe hit when Red Bull protege Liam Lawson took a double win in Austria last time out.

The gap between the two drivers currently stands at just 12 points, with Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz another four points back and very much in the title fight.

Assen DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:15 11:15 12:15 06:15 03:15 20:15 19:15 15:45 FP2 13:15 14:15 15:15 09:15 06:15 23:15 22:15 18:45 Qualifying 1 08:15 09:15 10:15 04:15 01:15 18:15 17:15 13:45 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:20 01:20 18:20 17:20 13:30 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2021 Assen DTM session timings in the UK

Friday 17th September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 11:15-12:00 BST

Free Practice 2 - 14:15-15:00 BST

Saturday 18th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 09:15-09:35 BST

Race 1 - 12:30 BST

Sunday 19th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 09:00-09:20

Race 2 - 12:30 BST

2021 Assen DTM session timings in Europe

Friday 17th September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 12:15-13:00 CEST

Free Practice 2 - 15:15-16:00 CEST

Saturday 18th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 10:15-10:35 CEST

Race 1 - 13:30 CEST

Sunday 19th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 10:00-10:20 CEST

Race - 13:30 CEST

2021 Assen DTM session timings in the US

Friday 17th September 2021

Free Practice 1- 06:15-07:00 ET / 03:15-04:00 PT

Free Practice 2 - 09:15-10:00 ET / 06:15-07:00 PT

Saturday 18th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 04:15-04:35 ET / 01:15-01:35 PT

Race 1 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 19th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 04:00-04:20 ET / 01:00-01:20 PT

Race 2 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2021 Assen DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 17th September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 20:15-21:00 AEST

Free Practice 2 - 23:15-00:00 AEST

Saturday 18th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 18:15-18:35 AEST

Race 1 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 19th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 18:00-18:00 AEST

Race 2 - 21:30 AEST

2021 Assen DTM session timings in Africa

Friday 17th September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 12:15-13:00 SAT / 13:15-14:00 EAT

Free Practice 2 -15:15-16:00 SAT / 16:15-17:00 EAT

Saturday 18th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 10:15-10:35 SAT / 11:15-11:35 EAT

Race 1 - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 19th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 10:00-10:20 SAT / 11:00-11:20 EAT

Race - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 Assen DTM session timings in Japan

Friday 17th September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 19:15-20:00 JST

Free Practice 2 - 22:15-23:00 JST

Saturday 18th September 2021

Qualifying 1 -17:15-17:35 JST

Race 1 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 19th September 2021

Qualifying 2 -17:00-17:20 JST

Race - 20:30 JST

2021 Assen DTM session timings in India

Friday 17th September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 15:45-16:30 IST

Free Practice 2 -18:45-19:30 IST

Saturday 18th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 13:45-14:05 IST

Race 1 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 19th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 13:30-13:50 IST

Race 2 - 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Assen DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ServusTV

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

India - Autocar India YouTube

Indonesia - Mola TV

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Russia - Match TV

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Assen DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Assen DTM races?

Both Assen races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Assen?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Assen. To purchase tickets, click here.