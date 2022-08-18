Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How the DTM’s newest Schumacher is faring in his rookie year
DTM News

Audi's Rast reveals unusual strategy for fourth DTM title push

Audi driver Rene Rast aims to exploit the DTM’s success ballast system by targeting regular third-place finishes and believes this unusual tactic can help boost his chances of scoring a fourth title.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Markus Lüttgens
Audi's Rast reveals unusual strategy for fourth DTM title push
Listen to this article

The DTM’s switch to GT3 regulations in 2021 coincided with the introduction of a success rule ballast under which the top three finishers from each race are hit with a weight penalty in the following contest.

Importantly, as part of refinements in regulations for this year, the driver finishing third is now only hit with five kilogram of extra weight to the next race as compared to 15kg in 2021. The second place driver must carry 15kg of ballast instead of 18kg, while the race winner continues to be handicapped by 25kg of additional weight as last year.

This has made Rast come up with a clever way to get around the success ballast rule, suggesting that scoring race wins may actually prove detrimental to a driver’s championship challenge due to the weight penalty that comes with it.

"The best strategy at the moment is perhaps to always finish third,” The Abt Audi driver told Sportradio Deutchsland.

“In the DTM, you also have to know that for every victory you take, you get extra weight for the next race - in this case 25 kilos if you win. And then the next race usually doesn't go so well.

"If you finish third, you only get five kilos. And so I'm actually quite satisfied. If you finish third a couple of times, you only get five kilos and you still have a chance at the next race. That brings points, but also still good chances for the next race."

Rene Rast, Team ABT Sportsline

Rene Rast, Team ABT Sportsline

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Rast moved up to third in the championship with a pair of third-place finishes at the Norisring, putting him just 10 points behind factory Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti, who hasn’t won a race so far but has regularly finished inside the top 10.

Having announced on Tuesday that he would part ways with Audi, likely to join McLaren in Formula E, 2022 could turn out to be the German driver's last campaign in the DTM.

Asked about his title aspirations, the 35-year-old said: "When you get a little sniff of the championship, of course you want to win, no question about it. But we have a lot of other competitors who want the same thing.

"I hope that we at least stay where we are. But if you have four bad weekends now, theoretically it might not even be enough for the top 10.

“So we have to take it as it comes - and hope we have four good weekends."

The 2022 DTM season resumes at the Nurburgring on August 27-28 after the mid-year break, with the final four rounds spread across just seven weekends in a rapid-fire title run-in.

Rast feels the circuits the DTM will visit in the second half of the season could play to his strengths.

"All the tracks coming up now are actually very cool,” he said. “We have the Nurburgring next now, which is one of my favourite tracks because I've had a lot of success there."

"Then we have Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium - a historic, very famous track, with a lot of cool sections like Eau Rouge and so on. Then the Red Bull Ring in Austria - also another good track - and Hockenheim, the finale, which I actually always like very much as well."

Read Also:
shares
comments
How the DTM’s newest Schumacher is faring in his rookie year
Previous article

How the DTM’s newest Schumacher is faring in his rookie year
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Austrian GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Acura reveals ARX-06 LMDh car for 2023 IMSA season Acura ARX-06 unveil
IMSA

Acura reveals ARX-06 LMDh car for 2023 IMSA season

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

René Rast More from
René Rast
Rast announces departure from Audi Sport after 12 years
DTM

Rast announces departure from Audi Sport after 12 years

How Audi DTM heavyweights Rast and Muller compare
DTM

How Audi DTM heavyweights Rast and Muller compare

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi Prime
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Latest news

Audi's Rast reveals unusual strategy for fourth DTM title push
DTM DTM

Audi's Rast reveals unusual strategy for fourth DTM title push

Audi driver Rene Rast aims to exploit the DTM’s success ballast system by targeting regular third-place finishes and believes this unusual tactic can help boost his chances of scoring a fourth title.

How the DTM’s newest Schumacher is faring in his rookie year
DTM DTM

How the DTM’s newest Schumacher is faring in his rookie year

The DTM is one of the most fiercely-competitive GT championships around at the moment, with grids pushing 30 cars and a strong complement of factory aces. Amid it all, GT3 rookie David Schumacher is finding a steep learning curve, but his champion teammate likes what he sees.

Rast announces departure from Audi Sport after 12 years
DTM DTM

Rast announces departure from Audi Sport after 12 years

Rene Rast has announced his departure from Audi Sport, ending a 12-year partnership at the end of 2022.

17-year-old Oeverhaus to become youngest DTM driver at Nurburgring
DTM DTM

17-year-old Oeverhaus to become youngest DTM driver at Nurburgring

Theo Oeverhaus will become the youngest driver to race in the DTM when he makes his series debut at the Nurburgring on August 27-29.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.