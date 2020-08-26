Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules

shares
comments
Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules
By:

ITR chief Gerhard Berger has conceded that there is little-to-no chance of BMW staying in the DTM next year when the series abandons Class One regulations to switch to GT3-based cars.

Motorsport.com revealed last week that the ITR has submitted a draft of what it calls the ‘GT Plus’ formula to Germany’s motorsport federation, featuring beefed-up GT3 cars, push-to-pass system and a Balance of Performance system to equalise all marques.

While Audi has indicated in the past that it could continue in the DTM next year via its customer teams despite its exit as a factory entrant, BMW has been less supportive of the direction the DTM is planning to take, saying a works GT3 programme would undermine its customer racing efforts that use the same ruleset.

Another major hindrance for BMW is that its new M4 GT3 challenger is under development and is not expected to be available for racing until 2022, leaving the marque without a car to compete in the DTM next year if it proceeds with its move to GT3-based cars.

“BMW has at the moment no GT3 car so they have no place to develop something in this direction,” Berger told Motorsport.com. “They are just gonna have a car inside this regulation in 2022 if my understanding is right."

Asked if BMW could fast-track the development of the M4 GT3 in time for the start of the 2021 DTM season, Berger said: “My understanding is no because it is not homologated yet.”

Pressed further if that means there is no real chance of BMW competing in the DTM under GT Plus formula, Berger said “Exactly. That’s how I see it today. But you never know what’s [gonna happen] tomorrow. Today, I would say yes, that’s my understanding.”

While the M4 remains under development, BMW teams have continued to compete with the old-generation M6 GT3 in endurance races, with one example of the car fielded by Walkenhorst Motorsport at Bathurst 12 Hour in February as part of BMW’s Intercontinental GT Challenge effort.

However, BMW is discontinuing the 6 Series from its roadcar line-up, which means BMW sees little logic in racing on with an out-of-production car.

"We have an M6, which is very old and also no longer really competitive", BMW motorsport director Jens Marquardt told ran.de. "So it will be difficult for us [to compete in the DTM] on the basis of a GT3 car.”

Related video

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM

Previous article

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Rossi backs Bagnaia for factory Ducati 2021 MotoGP ride
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi backs Bagnaia for factory Ducati 2021 MotoGP ride

Ferrari identifies issue that caused Leclerc's DNF in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari identifies issue that caused Leclerc's DNF in Spain

Le Mans class winner Vernay joins Alfa Romeo WTCR team
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Le Mans class winner Vernay joins Alfa Romeo WTCR team

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Edwards "respectfully disagrees" with Rossi’s Indy 500 penalty
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Edwards "respectfully disagrees" with Rossi’s Indy 500 penalty

Spencer Pigot “remembers everything” of Indy 500 horror crash
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Spencer Pigot “remembers everything” of Indy 500 horror crash

IndyCar 2020 hot topics: Will Ganassi engineering moves pay off?
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar 2020 hot topics: Will Ganassi engineering moves pay off?

Latest news

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi backs Bagnaia for factory Ducati 2021 MotoGP ride

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari identifies issue that caused Leclerc's DNF in Spain

2h
3
WTCR

Le Mans class winner Vernay joins Alfa Romeo WTCR team

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Latest news

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules
DTM

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM
DTM

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher
DTM

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers
DTM

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win
DTM

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win

Latest videos

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights 04:00
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights 04:22
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights 03:53
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights 02:46
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights

Spa: Race 2 highlights 02:55
DTM

Spa: Race 2 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.