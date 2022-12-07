Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Gerhard Berger explains decision to sell DTM to ADAC
DTM News

Berger lobbies new DTM owners to keep existing rules, explains future plans

Gerhard Berger has called on the ADAC to keep the DTM's current format and regulations next year following his sale of the championship to the German motorsport promoter.

James Newbold
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
Berger lobbies new DTM owners to keep existing rules, explains future plans
Listen to this article

The former Formula 1 driver has headed up the DTM since 2017, when he took over the helm of the ITR organisation that has run the championship since 1986.

But last week it was announced that following negotiations with ADAC the ITR would be dissolved and the DTM would be taken over by the organiser of the rival two-driver GT Masters series which also uses the same GT3 platform.

Speaking to Motorsport.com's German language sister title Motorsport-Total, Berger explained that securing funding for the planned DTM Electric series which was increasingly "a necessary condition for many companies to participate in the DTM" had "turned out to be more difficult than expected" which meant "the economic risk for 2023 became too great".

He expressed confidence that the DTM is "in the right hands there in the long run", but ahead of Thursday's ADAC press conference outlining how the DTM will operate going forwards, Berger has urged its new custodians to continue with unchanged regulations as it seeks to juggle two competing GT3 series.

"My recommendation is to keep the current concept, format and regulations, because it is also very well received by the fans," said Berger.

He added: "The ADAC didn't buy the brand rights to the DTM to make it disappear, but to benefit from its strength."

Gerhard Berger, ITR Chairman

Gerhard Berger, ITR Chairman

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Berger also revealed that he was bemused by suggestions from DTM team bosses that they understood the series would run as normal in 2023, and that the true situation had not been communicated.

"No, I can't understand that," he said. "I was always in exchange with the teams and manufacturers.

"Those who were interested were sufficiently informed about what was going on in the background.

"It was also the explicit request of the teams to enter into dialogue with the ADAC in order to create synergies and one contact point.

"Unfortunately, it is usually unavoidable that an organisation is dissolved during a merger. But it also cannot be ruled out that one or the other will be needed again in the new set-up.

"And for the ITR team, there are possibly options for the future through my network and my other companies."

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Future plans

Berger conceded that his personal circumstances also played a role in his decision to sell the DTM, the 63-year-old having gradually scaled down his role in 2022.

ITR brought 2011 DTM champion Martin Tomczyk into the fold this year, with the former BMW racer taking on increased responsibility during the year as he occupied a de facto number two role in the hierarchy just below Berger.

Harrison explained that he plans to devote less time to racing in his entrepreneurial career moving forwards.

"Of course, my economic interests and my personal life planning also played a role in the decision," he said.

"I had various options available and decided on one that not only serves my interest but is also in the spirit of German-speaking motorsport.

"At the end of the day, I was and am an entrepreneur. I took over the DTM in a very difficult time, continued to run it, built it up and have now sold it.

"This step also suits my personal life planning, which at my age provides more time for other activities and my family than for motorsport."

He also dismissed links to taking up an advisory role with Audi's 2026 Formula 1 programme, stating: "I can rule out taking on such a time-intensive task again."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Gerhard Berger explains decision to sell DTM to ADAC
Previous article

Gerhard Berger explains decision to sell DTM to ADAC
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Top GT3 squad ASP working on Le Mans entry for 2024
GT

Top GT3 squad ASP working on Le Mans entry for 2024

Ranking the top 10 drivers of DTM 2022
DTM

Ranking the top 10 drivers of DTM 2022

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Supercars won't dump fuel drop
Supercars Supercars

Supercars won't dump fuel drop

Supercars won't dump its minimum fuel drop rules for longer races when the Gen3 cars are introduced next year.

Sato 'not inferior' to Yamamoto, says Nakajima engineer
Super Formula Super Formula

Sato 'not inferior' to Yamamoto, says Nakajima engineer

Nakajima Racing Super Formula newcomer Ren Sato is "seriously talented" and "in no way inferior" to three-time champion Naoki Yamamoto, according to engineer Yuki Katoh.

Castroneves honored with new Paul Oz portraits at Miami’s Concours Club
General General

Castroneves honored with new Paul Oz portraits at Miami’s Concours Club

Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves has been immortalized twice on canvas at Miami’s new country club automotive resort, The Concours Club.

IndyCar still working on improved aeroscreen vision in wet
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar still working on improved aeroscreen vision in wet

The NTT IndyCar Series is honing in on a solution to the vision problems that several drivers suffered due to the aeroscreen in the rain-soaked Grand Prix of Indianapolis last year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.