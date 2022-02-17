Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault
DTM / ABT Sportsline livery unveil News

BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns

BMW will increase its presence in the DTM to four cars in 2022, with Walkenhorst Motorsport and Schubert Motorsport representing the German marque with two M4 GT3s each.

BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns
Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Walkenhorst will continue its relationship with two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann into 2022 following a successful first season together last year where they clinched multiple race wins and finished fourth in the drivers’ championship.

Esteban Muth will join the experienced Wittmann in an expanded two-car line-up at Walkenhorst, making the switch from Lamborghini outfit T3 Motorsport.

Torsten Schubert’s eponymous team will enter the series for the first time in 2022 to replace Rowe Racing, which will concentrate on long-distance races in GT World Challenge Europe and the Nurburgring Endurance Series this year.

Factory driver Sheldon van der Linde directly moves from Rowe Racing to Shubert for what would be his fourth consecutive season in the DTM, partnering series returnee Philipp Eng.

Eng was a part of BMW’s DTM roster from 2018-2020 and scored his maiden victory at Zolder in his sophomore campaign, but left the series at the advent of its GT3 era last year.

The Austrian driver’s 2021 season involved four enduro outings in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, a Formula E reserve role with BMW Andretti, and selected appearances in the new PURE ETCR series.

The announcement confirms that ex-Formula 1 driver Timo Glock will not remain in the DTM this year despite remaining on BMW's books as a factory driver. The German has instead been tipped to join the Boutsen-Ginion team in GTWCE.

#30 Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Nick Yelloly, Jordan Witt, Marcel Lenerz, Jens Liebhauser

#30 Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Nick Yelloly, Jordan Witt, Marcel Lenerz, Jens Liebhauser

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“Last year, we witnessed thrilling GT3 racing of the highest standard in the DTM, and we are now excited to see four new BMW M4 GT3s in action in this series in the hands of two very experienced BMW M Motorsport teams,” said Andreas Roos, the head of BMW M Motorsport.

“Walkenhorst Motorsport is expanding its involvement in the DTM from one to two cars in the coming season. In doing so, they have set a course to back up the success they have enjoyed so far, together with BMW M Motorsport works driver Marco Wittmann and newcomer Esteban Muth. 

“Schubert Motorsport is also a well-known team on the international racing scene, and it is fantastic to see the team expand its activities to include the DTM.

“In Sheldon van der Linde and Philipp Eng, we are providing two BMW M Motorsport works drivers who, like Wittmann, are very familiar with the DTM, its environment and the procedures. We are looking forward to an exciting 2022 DTM season with Walkenhorst Motorsport, Schubert Motorsport and the new BMW M4 GT3!”

BMW has made its new M4 GT3 racer available to customers this year after an expansive test programme in 2021 that included selected race outings at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The German manufacturer had committed to providing factory support to its customers in the DTM when the series announced a switch to GT3 regulations in the latter half of 2020 following the end of Audi's works programme.

shares
comments

Related video

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault
Previous article

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Alpine retains driver line-up for second WEC Hypercar season Alpine launch
WEC

Alpine retains driver line-up for second WEC Hypercar season

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault ABT Sportsline livery unveil
DTM

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Dakar Prime
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

Philipp Eng More from
Philipp Eng
Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub
Formula E

Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub

Eng "wishing" for BMW Formula E chance after test
Formula E

Eng "wishing" for BMW Formula E chance after test

Glock: Three-second tyre drop-off at Spa inexplicable Spa
DTM

Glock: Three-second tyre drop-off at Spa inexplicable

Schubert Motorsport More from
Schubert Motorsport
Schubert Motorsport secures front row grid position 24 Hours of Nürburgring
Endurance

Schubert Motorsport secures front row grid position

BMW announces line-up for 24 Hours of Nurburgring 24 Hours of Nürburgring
Endurance

BMW announces line-up for 24 Hours of Nurburgring

Perfect weekend in Baku brings five additional titles to the Belgian Audi Club Team WRT! Baku World Challenge
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Perfect weekend in Baku brings five additional titles to the Belgian Audi Club Team WRT!

Latest news

BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns
DTM DTM

BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault
DTM DTM

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault

BMW outfit Rowe Racing announces DTM exit
DTM DTM

BMW outfit Rowe Racing announces DTM exit

Mercedes unveils seven-car line-up for 2022 DTM season
DTM DTM

Mercedes unveils seven-car line-up for 2022 DTM season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.