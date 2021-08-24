Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash
DTM / Nurburgring News

DTM 'shouldn't be a bumper cars' race, say drivers and team bosses

By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger

The driving standards in the DTM have come under fire after a wild race at the Nurburgring that was marred by several on-track collisions and two safety car periods.

DTM 'shouldn't be a bumper cars' race, say drivers and team bosses

Amid an expanded field of 23 cars, nine drivers retired from Sunday's second race at the former German Grand Prix venue, with seven of those DNFs directly a consequence of on-track collisions.

The first safety car was deployed at the end of lap 1 when GetSpeed driver Arjun Maini forced the Mercedes of Maximilian Buhk into the pitwall, copping a 30-second penalty for his "dangerous manoeuvre."

There was more drama at the second restart, with Maximilian Gotz pushing the Porsche of Michael Ammermuller into a spin, and Philip Ellis and guest driver Luca Stolz involved in an all-Mercedes crash.

Later in the lap, Red Bull's Liam Lawson triggered an incident that took out the Abt Sportsline Audis of Mike Rockenfeller and points leader Kelvin van der Linde, prompting heavy criticism on live television from the 2013 champion.

"Lawson in my opinion, the guy is really losing his mind," he said. "I don't know what he is smoking but he is so aggressive everywhere and in the end he took both of us out. 

"On the restart it's really wild, the level is getting down and down I have to say. For sure we struggled because we miss acceleration, but every time people take maximum risk and drive into you on each side. "

Abt team boss Thomas Biermaier backed the views of his driver, saying: "We want to see tough duels, but the DTM should not become a bumper car."

Winward Mercedes boss Christian Hohenadel was also unimpressed after his driver Ellis was forced wide at Turn 8 on the opening lap, saying some drivers crossed the boundaries at the Nurburgring when it came to wheel-to-wheel racing.

"I have to say that the drivers acted very wildly and undisciplined at times," he said. "We all love hard racing, but on Sunday it was certainly a bit too much."

 

 

 

GruppeM Mercedes driver Daniel Juncadella was able to avoid the chaos to finish second behind race winner Alex Albon, but lashed out at guest driver Markus Winkelhock for his overly-defensive skills in Sunday's race. 

"I was quite shocked with Winkelhock this weekend," said the Spaniard. "I made a move on him at the second restart. I was on a very fresh tyre and he was not and his race was basically over. 

"He's a guest starter and I think I did a really good move but he just kept turning on me and smashing my car, which I was very annoyed about and it nearly cost me my race. 

"It was pretty close, it could have easily been a puncture on the front-left. I felt like something had broken in the car actually but in the end it didn't. 

"I like the hard racing and I'm not going to complain about it, but I think he was a bit overexcited this weekend."

Read Also:

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann believes the nature of the Nurburgring sprint circuit played a major role in drivers attempting some opportunistic overtakes, but wasn't concerned by the racing being "wild and dirty at some stages".

"The second restart of the race was very chaotic, I have to say," said the Walkenhorst BMW driver. 

"We came from P13 and the cars in front hadn't stopped yet, they were on old tyres and it was quite a mess there. 

"I think we went five cars wide at Turn 1 [and I] was just hoping to survive and not crash the car.

"I think the track layout at the Nurburgring invites a bit, especially at the restart. Turn 1 is very tight and Turn 2 invites [drivers to take] many different lines and approaches, and you can [run] side by side for multiple corners. 

"I think at Zolder or at some other tracks it's not really the case. And then the field gets spread a bit after two-three corners, so I think it's also a bit dependent on track layout which made it a bit wild and dirty at some stages. 

"But obviously as long as it stays fair and we have some contact here and there, side contacts, that's what DTM is, that's what touring car sport is, and obviously it's nice for the fans."

shares
comments

Related video

Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash

Previous article

Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

2
Super GT

TOM'S #37 Toyota hobbled at Suzuka by contact damage

5 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

4
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

5
Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen splits with wife Jenni

Latest news
DTM 'shouldn't be a bumper cars' race, say drivers and team bosses
DTM

DTM 'shouldn't be a bumper cars' race, say drivers and team bosses

17m
Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash
DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash

19 h
Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win
Video Inside
DTM

Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win

23 h
Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2
Video Inside
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2

Aug 22, 2021
Nurburgring DTM: Albon scores maiden pole in wet qualifying
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Albon scores maiden pole in wet qualifying

Aug 22, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden win 01:06
DTM
19 h

DTM: Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden win

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Van Der Linde takes dominant win in race 1 at Nurburgring 00:29
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Van Der Linde takes dominant win in race 1 at Nurburgring

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

DTM Feature: Marco Wittmann 02:45
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM Feature: Marco Wittmann

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash Nurburgring
DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash

Rea treating World Superbike season as six-round title race Navarra
World Superbike

Rea treating World Superbike season as six-round title race

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

TOM'S #37 Toyota hobbled at Suzuka by contact damage
Super GT Super GT

TOM'S #37 Toyota hobbled at Suzuka by contact damage

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Kimi Raikkonen splits with wife Jenni
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen splits with wife Jenni

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Latest news

DTM 'shouldn't be a bumper cars' race, say drivers and team bosses
DTM DTM

DTM 'shouldn't be a bumper cars' race, say drivers and team bosses

Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash
DTM DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash

Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win

Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.