Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Van der Linde: Schubert BMW made "big steps" for Lausitz DTM double Next / The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success
DTM / Lausitzring News

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring

Nick Cassidy says he is “really pleased” by the potential he showed on his first DTM appearance of 2022 at the Lausitzring last weekend, despite only scoring two points.

James Newbold
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring
Listen to this article

The Envision Formula E driver, who made his DTM debut with the AF Corse-run Red Bull Ferrari team at last year’s Norisring round in place of Alex Albon, was brought into the lineup full-time this year but had to miss the Portimao opener due to a clash with the Monaco E-Prix.

In his place, rally legend Sebastien Loeb finished 16th and 18th in his first GT3 outing since 2013.

On his return to the team for the Lausitzring, 2017 SUPER GT champion Cassidy qualified 12th for the first race and finished ninth after prevailing in a battle with defending DTM champion Maxi Gotz’s Winward Mercedes.

He then qualified seventh for race two and was at the tail-end of a four-car scrap for fourth when punctures put him out of the running.

But the Kiwi professed himself happy with the weekend considering his limited GT3 experience, having shared the car with Loeb for his three days of pre-season testing.

“I just had two punctures on the same lap with about four laps to go, so that sucked,” he told Motorsport.com on Sunday.

“Actually I just had two bolts in my tyres, debris, so not Michelin’s fault, not the team’s fault, just unlucky.

“But to be honest, I’m quite pleased in a way because I felt on Saturday we executed a good race.

“I wasn’t happy with the balance on Saturday and finished ninth. On Sunday I felt like I was in the fight for pole but after the red flag I had already taken the peak out of the tyre and everybody else had that lap still in them.

“Honestly, today felt like we were one of the quickest, we just didn’t get the points.

“But from a personal feeling I’m glad to feel that and even feel like we had more potential than what we showed, so really pleased.

“Here are the best GT3 guys in the world – the field is unbelievable for the drivers in these cars – and they’re in these cars every weekend.

“So as a first weekend, really solid I think from a pace and performance point of view and I hope we can do some good things this year.”

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo on fire

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo on fire

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Teammate Felipe Fraga was ruled out of Saturday’s race by a puncture, before a dramatic fire in qualifying prevented his participation on Sunday.

The Brazilian reacted quickly by pulling his car off the road and helping fire marshals to douse the flames.

Explaining the incident to television crews prior to the Sunday race, he said: “It was not a big problem, I just run to try to make the fire down.

“And it’s not a hero [act], [trying to save the car] is the job of every driver in my opinion. If their car is on fire, you need to try to help because it’s your equipment.

“Now the car is bad and I’m sorry for the team.

“But it’s still a lot of races until the end and we already showed we have performance and I’m sure in Imola we will be there.”

Speaking to Motorsport.com's sister site Motorsport-Total on Tuesday, Fraga added: “I was not afraid.

“It’s not like a movie, the car will not explode, we know it, but it was bad to see the car in that way, it hurts a lot.

“To be honest it was one of the days I was most sad in my career.

“With the fire it was hard because you see your car, like your baby, getting on fire, it’s many feelings going through your head.

“It’s all the hard work from the team and everything, we know it’s bad, it’s hard.”

Fraga was unclear if he would get a new chassis for Imola.

“They said to me, ‘Man, don’t worry, it’s just a car. We will get a new one if needed’. I would like just to change the engine to be honest. I really love that car.”

shares
comments

Related video

Van der Linde: Schubert BMW made "big steps" for Lausitz DTM double
Previous article

Van der Linde: Schubert BMW made "big steps" for Lausitz DTM double
Next article

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success
Load comments
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
What the DTM’s scariest corner meant for Lausitzring lap times Lausitzring
DTM

What the DTM’s scariest corner meant for Lausitzring lap times

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success Lausitzring
DTM

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Bristol Prime
NASCAR Cup

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Latest news

What the DTM’s scariest corner meant for Lausitzring lap times
DTM DTM

What the DTM’s scariest corner meant for Lausitzring lap times

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success
DTM DTM

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring
DTM DTM

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring

Van der Linde: Schubert BMW made "big steps" for Lausitz DTM double
DTM DTM

Van der Linde: Schubert BMW made "big steps" for Lausitz DTM double

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.