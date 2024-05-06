DTM adjusts Zandvoort schedule due to Le Mans test
The ADAC has adjusted the schedule for the DTM’s Zandvoort round to allow drivers to take part in a clashing Le Mans 24 Hours test.
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection
Kyle Larson's 'Month of May' is already one to remember
Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”
TNT Sports "thrilled" as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins its NASCAR broadcast team
Prime
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments