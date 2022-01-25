Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022
DTM News

DTM announces complete ban on team orders for 2022 season

By:

The DTM has announced a complete ban on team orders ahead of the 2022 season, warning that anyone trying to artificially influence the results risks exclusion from the championship.

DTM announces complete ban on team orders for 2022 season
Listen to this article

The German's category first campaign under GT3 rules ended in controversial circumstances last year after Mercedes orchestrated a swap between its three leading drivers at the Norisring, asking Lucas Auer and Philip Ellis to slow down and make way for championship hopeful Maximilian Gotz.

This allowed Gotz, who was 22 points adrift of standings leader Liam Lawson heading into the finale, to come through and clinch an unlikely title.

In the immediate aftermath of the race, DTM boss Gerhard Berger promised a solution for 2022, hinting that team orders will be banned again after the series previously deemed that such a rule wouldn't be needed in what is now a customer-based series.

The ban on team orders has now been confirmed by the series.

"Teams and drivers who influence the race action by means of a team order, may face exclusion from the championship in future," read a statement from the series.

While the DTM didn't explicitly mention what all parties will be barred from giving instructions to drivers in the same statement, a copy of the sporting regulations sent to Germany's motorsport governing body for approval states that "no sponsor, supplier, company or affiliate, including any manufacturer (brand), importer or their agent, is permitted to contract, impose or attempt to impose a team order on any driver or Entrant."

Apart from the outright ban on team orders, the DTM has announced several other changes to the sporting regulations for 2022, when the series expects at least 25 full-time entries - up from 19 in 2021.

As part of a new rule, a maximum of two mechanics must change the tyres on the rear axle before the front wheels can be changed. 

This has been introduced in response to AF Corse's radical technique in 2022 where a mechanic would remove the front tyre first, sprint to the other side to perform a full rear wheel change, before putting on a new front wheel.

This technique couldn't be adopted by teams running cars from BMW, Audi and Lamborghini as their homologated cars do not come with a locking ring attached to the wheels.

The DTM added that it will now allow teams to complete their mandatory pitstops under safety car, thus negating any risk they could face by extending their opening stint, while also announcing that the series is working on introducing full-course yellows.

Changes have also been made to the starting procedure, with the race director - and not the leading driver - determining when the race gets underway during a rolling start.

Under previous regulations, the DTM prescribed a 'starting corridor', a short passage on the track that extends from the 10th row on the grid until the start line. "After entering the start corridor, the leader can accelerate at a time of his choosing. Overtaking the leader is allowed from the start line."

The German category will also award a point for fastest lap in 2022, similar to Formula 1 and Formula E.

It also said that Balance of Performance (BoP) can now be adjusted at any time and until the final race of the season to allow for any adjustments. 

Additional reporting by Sven Haidinger

shares
comments
Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022
Previous article

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Cassidy joins AF Corse for 2022 WEC GTE Am campaign
WEC

Cassidy joins AF Corse for 2022 WEC GTE Am campaign

Davies becomes Ducati WSBK rider coach after retirement
World Superbike

Davies becomes Ducati WSBK rider coach after retirement

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Dakar Prime
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

Latest news

DTM announces complete ban on team orders for 2022 season
DTM DTM

DTM announces complete ban on team orders for 2022 season

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022
DTM DTM

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022
DTM DTM

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022

Abt Audi signs GT Masters champion Feller to complete DTM line-up
DTM DTM

Abt Audi signs GT Masters champion Feller to complete DTM line-up

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.